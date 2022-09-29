Read full article on original website
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Bucs
October 3 - Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay’s stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Playing at sold out Raymond James Stadium only four days after Hurricane Ian ravaged portions of Florida, Mahomes had TD throws of 16 yards to Travis Kelce, 1 yard to Edwards-Helaire and 10 yards to Jody Fortson while making NFL history by reaching 20,000 yards passing faster than anyone else. Edwards-Helaire and tight end Noah Gray rushed for TDs for the Chiefs (3-1), who won the first meeting between Mahomes and Brady since Tampa Bay’s 31-9 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl — also played at Raymond James Stadium — two seasons ago.
Chris Francis, Gregg Bell with The News Tribune recap Seahawks’ 48-45 Week 4 win at Detroit
The Seahawks (2-2) won their second game, beating the Detroit Lions (1-3) 48-45 on Sunday afternoon in the Motor City. Watch as KIRO 7 sports director Chris Francis and Gregg Bell from The News Tribune recap the game from Ford Field, highlighting some of the key plays and moments that led to the narrow victory by the Seahawks.
Paul DeJong heads to Cardinals' bench on Friday night
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is not starting in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will head to the bench after Tommy Edman was chosen as Friday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 122 batted balls this season, DeJong has produced a 9.8% barrel rate and a .271...
Julio Jones (knee) will play Sunday's Week 4 game for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off an absence the week prior, the veteran Jones has officially received the green light from the training staff to take the field in a high-profile matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and Co. Expect him to see his usual workload.
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
Laviska Shenault (hamstring) questionable to return for Panthers in Week 4
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of the halftime break, Shenault has been deemed questionable to come back to the field due to a hamstring injury. Rashard Higgins should see more work while Shenault is out.
Bears' Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) expected to make season debut in Week 4
Chicago Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) is expected to make his season debut in the team's Week 4 game against the New York Giants. Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason and has barely been able to practice since, but appears to be close to making his professional debut. The Bears selected Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, implying that the receiver should factor into their offense when he is ready.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Landry turned in back-to-back limited practices after sitting out Wednesday, so he should be good to go versus the Vikings. Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP on Thursday for a second straight day, so Landry might see a larger role in London. Saints' beat writer Nick Underhill believes that Landry should also benefit if Andy Dalton starts in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle, doubtful).
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
Luis Guillorme starting for Mets on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. Our models project Guillorme for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.3...
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
J.P. Crawford leading off for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
Aaron Hicks batting ninth for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hicks will start in left field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Giancarlo Stanton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson batting seventh on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carlson will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Lars Nootbaar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Carlson for 9.6 FanDuel points...
