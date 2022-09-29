Read full article on original website
Ouachita County COVID-19 deaths up by three this week
Ouachita County recorded its third COVID-19 death in a week on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases in Columbia County dropped to 31 on Friday. Total Deaths: 117, up one since Thursday. This is Ouachita County’s third COVID-19 death in one week. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Ten houses change hands in Columbia County during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 9 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 10 residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
Members appointed to conservation districts
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission made recent appointments and recent appointments to conservation districts in the state. Conservation districts are political subdivisions of the State of Arkansas created by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1937 for the purpose of providing locally led conservation of the state’s land and water resources. Each district is governed by a board of five directors, including three elected by resident landowners and two appointed by the Natural Resources Commission.
KTBS
Miller County Courthouse prepares to reopen after storm damage
TEXARKANA, Ark. - After nearly two years of being closed due to extreme weather damage, renovations on the Miller County Courthouse are almost complete. Several employees will begin moving in next week. County leaders believe most of the first floor offices will reopen the week of Oct. 17, but the rest of the offices will most likely reopen at the end of November.
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Magnolia High fishing team competes at Lake Maumelle
The Magnolia Panthers fishing team competed last weekend in the AYBN Trader Bill's High School Bass Master Fishing Tournament on Lake Maumelle. Trace and Levi Loe finished second with five bass weighing a total of 9.73 pounds. Collin and Lucas Cheatham finished 6th place with 4 bass weighing 8.72 pounds.
Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences
Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
Red Cross seeking volunteers in Texarkana area
A critical volunteer shortage across the country is hampering efforts by the charity organization to assist with disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida. The North Texas Region contains 121 counties, and Senior Disaster Program Manager Jeff Cottingham said that 90% of the Red Cross’s work is done through volunteers. Those wishing to sign up can visit the Red Cross’s website here.
Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport
It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
Motorcycle wreck near Taylor kills driver
A motorcycle rider died about 4:40 p.m. in a wreck on Arkansas 160 west of Taylor. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry Smith, 69, of Lewisville was driving a 2007 model Harley-Davidson west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road to the right.
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
Fact sheet available for upcoming Hempstead County sales tax election
Voters in Hempstead County will have a local ballot measure to decide when they vote in the November general election. The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture partnered with the Hempstead County Extension Office to produce a fact sheet explaining the countywide ballot issue.
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death
Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84-years-old
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died at 84-years-old. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served...
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
SAU women trod cross country course in Fayetteville
Southern Arkansas sophomore Logan Warren placed 20th among a 275-runner field at the nationally-prominent Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville on Friday. Warren finished in 19:07.4 at a mile average of 6:09 and finished atop all other GAC runners. SAU junior Alyzah McGlasson followed at 19:30.6 with a 6:16 average mile time to place 43rd and represent the team's second top-50 finish.
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
