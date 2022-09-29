Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
Jimbo Fisher tries to explain Texas A&M’s issues
Jimbo Fisher is Texas A&M’s $9 million man, but he’s not coaching like it this year. The Aggies lost 42-24 to Mississippi State on Saturday to fall to 3-2 on the season. A&M also lost at home to Appalachian State 17-14 in their second game. The Aggies’ offense...
WATCH: Huge Frat Brawl Breaks Out in Ole Miss Student Section
Despite the close game down on the field between Ole Miss and Kentucky, some frat bros couldn’t help but start a bit of a brawl in the stands. This one looks to be a Rebel on Rebel conflict. Who knows what caused it? Maybe someone forgot to bring the airplane bottles of Fireball. College football tends to bring out the intensity in folks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
247Sports
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
247Sports
WATCH: Huskers celebrate Mickey Joseph's first head coach win at Nebraska
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph got the opportunity to lead the Huskers back to the locker room after the team’s first conference win since beating Northwestern and his first win since taking over for Scott Frost. The Huskers, who underwent a tumultuous start to the season, were ready to...
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols can take advantage of a major weakness in SEC matchup later this month
The Tennessee Vols have a couple of “toss-up” games remaining on their schedule. One of those games is against the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29. Entering Saturday, the matchup against Kentucky, which is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll this week, looked like one that could truly go either way — even though it’s in Knoxville.
247Sports
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on Jalen Carter injury
The Georgia Bulldogs had a tough situation Saturday night when defensive tackle Jalen Carter left the game early in the second quarter. While the situation did not look good for the junior, his head coach made it sound as if the situation could have been worse. Smart was asked about...
247Sports
Oklahoma vs. TCU football: Sooners defense blasted in disastrous loss to Horned Frogs
TCU football kept its momentum rolling with a huge 55-24 thumping of No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday. It is the Horned Frogs' first win against the Sooners since 2014, when Gary Patterson was at TCU and Bob Stoops was at Oklahoma, and it snapped an eight-game losing streak for TCU in the series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5
When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Reset welcome 7 new ranked teams
This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions bank lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor.
247Sports
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
Lane Kiffin calls out Kentucky OC after big win
Lane Kiffin certainly took note of what was said about his team in the week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats, and he took a lot of it to heart. After Ole Miss’ upset win, Kiffin responded to Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who challenged opposing teams to send blitzes after quarterback Will Levis. Scangarello had said during his weekly press conference that he and Levis “love” to see blitzes because they open up holes in the defense, and challenged opponents to “keep bringing it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
WATCH: Thorne, Mosley break down Michigan State's loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nobody on Michigan State's roster was around the last time — and only other time — the Spartans took a loss against Maryland as members of the Big Ten. Nobody wants to draw parallels to that season, 2016, when the Spartans finished 3-9 on the heels of a College Football Playoff berth, but things are unfortunately trending that way for MSU.
247Sports
Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
247Sports
Texas A&M opens as big underdog at No. 1 Alabama
Texas A&M was hoping to be undefeated heading into the game at Alabama this year. It was built up all offseason after head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban each took some shots at the other. The Aggies were expected to be favored in every game leading up to the Week 6 contest but the Maroon and White has seen struggles.
247Sports
'It's a big deal': Gator reserves make key contributions against EWU
GAINESVILLE — Anthony Richardson tried to stand but couldn’t. His typically even-keeled facial expression was quickly replaced by a grimace as he rolled over to his knees, likely trying to reconcile what had just happened and determine the severity of his ailment. As trainers began examining the Florida...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0