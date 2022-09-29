ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS identifies 5 dead in McGregor neighborhood shooting, suspect in custody

UPDATE (Sept. 30, 1:37 p.m.)

McGREGOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the five victims and suspect involved in yesterday's shooting in McGregor.

DPS confirmed 38-year-old Monica Delgado, along with 15-years-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila are among those dead after yesterday's shooting.

Family members tell 25 News Delgado and her children, Miguel and Natalie, were killed by their step father.

DPS said the suspect, Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes, 35, of Mexico, is in custody and is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are pending.

On Thursday, 25 News also reported Lori Aviles, 47, and Natalie Aviles, 20, lost their lives during the incident as well. Family members hosted a prayer service on Thursday night.

ORIGINAL STORY

Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting.

An officer-involved shooting followed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A suspect is now in custody. According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the suspect was in the hospital as of Thursday evening because he was shot by an officer.

It wasn't immediately clear as to exactly what happened, as authorities have released only minimal details.

On-scene witnesses reported a large police presence in the 800 block of Monroe in McGregor — and that area has been blocked off by officers. They also report police are going "in and out" of that home.

One neighbor, Judy Lockamy, said the entire thing started to unfold around 8 a.m.

"Chaotic. There was cop cars ever everywhere, police officers everywhere, marshals, sheriffs," she said.

Victim's identities are currently being withheld as next of kin are being notified, but some of their family told 25 New s about those that died.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident with no further public threat.

"This is tragic news — and it's not something I look forward to sharing," Sgt. Ryan Howard, Texas DPS said.

"This is where the thoughts and prayers for the community could really help."

A vigil was set for 6:30 Thursday evening at a local church, where one of the victims had strong ties.

In light of this incident, all Troy ISD middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games have been canceled for Thursday night.

Troy and McGregor were actually scheduled to have a junior varsity football game on Thursday, which was also called off.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved." the district said in a statement.

