ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Joe Rogan Hilariously Sh*ts On The State Of Connecticut: “The Dumbest Place In The Country”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfn5i_0iFVpXgz00

Joe Rogan?

Not a Connecticut guy…

Rogan recently stopped by Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, and somehow, the conversation turned into pure Connecticut hatred.

Tom was talking about how people talk shit from the front row, and while he was performing in Connecticut recently, a guy wouldn’t shut up.

That’s when Rogan went on his tear:

“Yeah, Connecticut is always dumb… It’s the dumbest place in the country. It’s not a real state. It’s a highway between Boston and New York, and it’s filled with people that have no hope. They’re just trapped.

I grew up on Massachusetts so I worked in Connecticut all the time and every time I’d leave there I’d be like, ‘what the f*ck?'”

Tom also named Erie, Pennsylvania, as a city he hated and San Francisco, California, as a place that is completely falling apart.

“Before it was a homeless pool of diarrhea, it was an exciting place to be.”

I mean, is he wrong? I have never been to Connecticut, nor do I ever intend to go there.

Who wants to go to a state that all it’s known for is rich assholes and women’s college basketball?

Of course, they’re just talking shit, but it was good for a laugh nonetheless.

Of course, for Joe, hating on Connecticut is nothing new.

There’s an entire compilation video of Joe raggin’ on Connecticut, which he cautions as the end is just him talking shit, but nevertheless, he goes hard on the state.

Fellow comedian Sam Morril recently detailed the time he got chased off stage in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and nearly got his ass beat.

Which started Joe in on his hatred of the state:

“There’s no hope in Connecticut… Hartford c’mon… that’s barely a city. There’s like a few insurance buildings there, it’s weird.”

Rogan also recalled the time Dave Chappelle got ran off stage while in the state:

“Chappelle bombed there, when I saw that, I said ‘oh he’s in Connecticut.'”

Referring to when Chappelle walked off stage mid-set back in 2013 in Hartford after he got sick and tired of the people in the crowd.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Hartford, CT
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bert Kreischer
Person
Tom Segura
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Dave Chappelle
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#State Of Connecticut
The Independent

Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm

Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Boston

Man who recruited migrants for Martha's Vineyard flights says he feels betrayed

By Maria Santana, CNNThe migrant says he had been living on the streets of San Antonio for nearly a month when he met a woman named "Perla" who made a compelling offer. She offered him clothes, food and money, he told CNN, and in exchange, he would go out and find other migrants to serve as passengers on flights to Massachusetts. She gave him $10 McDonald's gift cards to be given to those migrants who agreed to board the flights, and she told him to say that they and their kids would be treated well upon arrival. "She had told...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Letter: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas should be included in border discussions

The Statue of Liberty and the Emma Lazarus words (“Give me your tired, your poor…”) have long been a beacon to the world. It’s an honorable, humanitarian ideology embraced by this country; however, it may be time to do the unthinkable and review this ideology for feasibility. Immigration at our southern border has gotten uncontrollable due to dictatorships and unending strife in South America. Past administrations have either exploited the situation or passed the problem on.
TEXAS STATE
WTRF- 7News

When Ian’s remnants will impact Ohio this weekend

LATEST ON HURRICANE IAN Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, packing 85 mph winds. Gusts have surpassed 60 mph along the coast, with a peak wind of 92 mph in Charleston Harbor at Shutes Folly. A hurricane warning and storm surge warning is in effect for the South Carolina coast […]
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

204K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy