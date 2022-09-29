Texas Health Allegedly Wants $900 Million from BCBSTX. Texas Health Resources and its partner UT Southwestern see nearly a quarter of all patients in Dallas-Fort Worth, the most of any system in the region. On October 4, if it doesn’t reach a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the insurer’s members—which is also about a quarter of everyone insured in North Texas—will be flung out of network. Blue Cross says Texas Health charges among the highest rates in DFW, which appears to be backed up by the Rand Corp. Texas Health was paid “an average of 332 percent of Medicare rates in 2020.” Texas Health, Blue Cross says, is asking the insurer for $900 million before agreeing to a new contract.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO