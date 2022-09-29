Read full article on original website
Meet Four of DFW’s Pharma Pioneers
By the time most people hear about a pharmaceutical advancement, chances are that the scientists have been waging war against a specific disease or condition for years, if not decades. According to industry group PhRMA, it takes 10 to 15 years on average to develop a new medicine from the moment of discovery through the regulatory process. The process is expensive, too. Estimates range from just under $1 billion dollars to $2.6 billion to get a drug out of the lab and into the pharmacy.
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Greenhouse in Cleburne
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Farming Greenhouse in Cleburne. Dallas-based vertical farming company Eden Green Technology has completed construction of its first vertical farming greenhouse, a 2-acre facility, in Cleburne. The facility uses vertical farming to reduce the space needed for urban farming. It will produce 1.8 million pounds of greens annually in a 62,500 square-foot growing space.
Blue Cross Leader: Southwestern Health Resources Dispute Is ‘Close to the Deadline and We’re Far Apart’
With less than a week to reach a new agreement, Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas are not close to finding a resolution to their contract dispute, according to a BCBSTX executive. After months of unsuccessful negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the current...
Leading Off (9/30/22)
Texas Health Allegedly Wants $900 Million from BCBSTX. Texas Health Resources and its partner UT Southwestern see nearly a quarter of all patients in Dallas-Fort Worth, the most of any system in the region. On October 4, if it doesn’t reach a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the insurer’s members—which is also about a quarter of everyone insured in North Texas—will be flung out of network. Blue Cross says Texas Health charges among the highest rates in DFW, which appears to be backed up by the Rand Corp. Texas Health was paid “an average of 332 percent of Medicare rates in 2020.” Texas Health, Blue Cross says, is asking the insurer for $900 million before agreeing to a new contract.
Capella Park Residents Successfully Blocked New Warehouses. Could More Housing Come Instead?
It’s often believed that Dallas is mostly flat, but if you travel west on Kiest Boulevard toward Mountain Creek Lake, the terrain changes and becomes a little greener, a little more picturesque. Locals refer to it as “Dallas Hill Country,” and tucked within it is a master planned community called Capella Park, home to about 250 or so households.
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 30-October 2
Demand is high to see Elton John live, and you’ll need to be prepared to sit in a virtual queue to get tickets. The singer announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” didn’t necessarily mean he was retiring altogether, but he likely won’t be hitting the road again. Expect all the favorites—recent setlists include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” and more. Get tickets here.
A Guide to the Must-See Concerts at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas kicks off its daily free (with admission) concert series at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Chevrolet Main Stage with a performance from Nashville-by-way-of-Louisiana country singer and All Star Celebrity Apprentice winner Trace Adkins. If you can’t make it, don’t stress. Plenty of good musicians will perform during the fair’s three week run.
Save the Woofus!
Not sure if you’ve heard, but the State Fair of Texas opens today. I have complicated feelings about the fair itself that are a mix of nostalgia whose seeds were sewn during a childhood in which my mom took me to the fair multiple times each season and I saw a calf get born and I won some ribbons in the art competition and—returning to the mix—pure hatred because the thing is so damn expensive and because, in my advancing years, crowds bring out my bloodlust.
