Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Local Actress Returns to Milwaukee to Play Lead in “Mamma Mia!” at Skylight Music Theatre
Milwaukee native and recent Howard University graduate Camara Stampley stars as Sophie Sheridan in the Skylight Music Theatre production of Mamma Mia!. Receiving a B.FA. from Howard University puts Stampley in good company with notable actors, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
wuwm.com
How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
CBS 58
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
abc17news.com
‘I can see the storm coming’: Mother of Darrell Brooks shares her fears ahead of his homicide trial
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Just days before Darrell Brooks’ trial, his mother is opening up about her concerns for what her son is capable of and what he might do in court. Jury selection begins Monday in Waukesha, and Brooks will represent himself against dozens of counts tied to his alleged role in the Waukesha parade tragedy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Look who's 6 on Oct. 2, 2022
MILWAUKEE - Look who is turning six years old on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins on Saturday, Oct.1. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight. The 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISN
Football player shot near school, students pay tribute during game
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A Case High School junior was shot in the side just steps away from school on Wednesday. Zysean Golden, 16, is expected to make a full recovery, but his love for football was put on the back burner. "Football is his passion. It's been his...
MATC Times
736 S 3rd Street 738 S 3rd Street
3rd Ward 1 bedroom unit. - 1 bedroom apartment , large bedroom , complete kitchen. With appliances . Recently renovated , laundry , includes parking . Right in the heart or the third ward. Walk or bike to restaurants , shopping, nightlife . Very energy efficient unit . No Dogs...
milwaukeerecord.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
Man who survived Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change
The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Police said the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. He died at the hospital a few hours later. The crash was caught on camera.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire; 32nd and Mount Vernon
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a house fire near 32nd and Mount Vernon on Friday, Sept. 30. Officials tell FOX6 News when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames on the second floor and in the attic of the home. Nobody was hurt. The cause of the...
Deadly shooting in Milwaukee, one dead
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.
Family of man shot, killed outside El Rey grocery store files lawsuit
The family of a man killed outside of the El Rey grocery store in July recently filed a civil lawsuit against the store and their security.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MATC urges students to join funeral service program as demand in industry rises
Ever since she was a little girl, Mona Burch says she's always been fascinated with death. The demand for younger people to get into the funeral service field is at an all-time high.
CBS 58
Man shot near Villard & Hopkins dies of wounds early Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a 46-year-old man shot near the intersection of Villard Ave. and Hopkins St. at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 has succumbed to his injuries. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, was anticipated to survive, and succumbed to...
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Blackshear has warrants in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - When it comes to 55-year-old Marvin Blackshear, U.S. Marshals say you need to set time aside to go over his criminal history. "Mr. Blackshear has been in and out of custody since about 1993," said the U.S. Marshal on the case. "His rap sheet give or take 31 pages. So he has a long history of a lot of drug charges."
Comments / 0