How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; Madison man wounded near 13th and Vine

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 13th and Vine that left man one injured early on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the 17-year-old Madison man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins on Saturday, Oct.1. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight. The 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MATC Times

736 S 3rd Street 738 S 3rd Street

3rd Ward 1 bedroom unit. - 1 bedroom apartment , large bedroom , complete kitchen. With appliances . Recently renovated , laundry , includes parking . Right in the heart or the third ward. Walk or bike to restaurants , shopping, nightlife . Very energy efficient unit . No Dogs...
milwaukeerecord.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week

We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Police said the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. He died at the hospital a few hours later. The crash was caught on camera.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire; 32nd and Mount Vernon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a house fire near 32nd and Mount Vernon on Friday, Sept. 30. Officials tell FOX6 News when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames on the second floor and in the attic of the home. Nobody was hurt. The cause of the...
CBS 58

Man shot near Villard & Hopkins dies of wounds early Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a 46-year-old man shot near the intersection of Villard Ave. and Hopkins St. at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 has succumbed to his injuries. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, was anticipated to survive, and succumbed to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Marvin Blackshear has warrants in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - When it comes to 55-year-old Marvin Blackshear, U.S. Marshals say you need to set time aside to go over his criminal history. "Mr. Blackshear has been in and out of custody since about 1993," said the U.S. Marshal on the case. "His rap sheet give or take 31 pages. So he has a long history of a lot of drug charges."
SHEBOYGAN, WI

