Makeup

The Secret to Achieving Model-like Eyebrows Is This Under $10 Extreme Hold Brow Gel

By Valeriya Chupinina
 3 days ago

If off-duty model is your vibe for fall, you’ve got to match the fashion to the beauty. Fluffy, feathered brows are always the key to mastering this look and the number one, most important makeup product that’s necessary to give your best Naomi or Adriana is a strong-hold eyebrow gel. Pencils and powder can, of course, help you achieve a fuller look, but the secret ingredient is a styler that’s going to hold your brows in place, all day look.

Ahead of Prime Day , I’ve looked through the best deals on Amazon to ensure you score on products before they’re sold out. Luckily enough, my favorite eyebrow gel is on sale and eligible for next day delivery. You’ll want to run—not walk—to add NYX’s The Brow Glue Extreme Hold Brow Gel .

If you’re not familiar with the brand, the cruelty-free makeup NYX Professional Makeup is a favorite for lip liners, foundation, and more (those are also on sale).

NYX’s The Brow Glue Extreme Hold Brow Gel is the ideal tool to give you extra strong, extreme hold on your brows. Perfect for a long day where you know you won’t have time for a makeup refresh, this flake-resistant brow gel dries down with no sticky mess and it’s transparent, so it’s easy to fix any mistakes you make—something you can’t get with a regular brow gel.

Now, if you’ve got more sparse brows and need a little bit of color, I recommend grabbing powder or even an eyebrow pencil (one with a brush on the other one works best) and drawing thin lines to mimic the hair pattern. After this, use NYX’s Extreme Hold Brow Gel to push brows into place.

Check out this deal and plenty more, ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day on October 11th and 12th.

