2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Tulare County dairy, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people were killed, including a suspect, and a third was hospitalized after a shooting at a dairy on Thursday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 for a report of a shooting at Delta View Farms.

When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 49-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said one of the men who died had shot the two victims before turning the gun on himself.

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials believe the suspect was determined to kill at least one of the victims.

“I believe that there was something in that fashion, yes, but I don’t know the total circumstances yet either,” said Lt. Jason Kennedy.

Lt. Kennedy says it’s unknown if the suspect was a current or former employee of Delta View Farms, but he does work at another dairy farm in Tulare.

“I know that he does work elsewhere, but, there are employees with dairies that do work at multiple dairies,” he said.

Kennedy said investigators have a speculative motive – but want to conduct a search warrant of the suspect’s home first.

“We want to see if we can confirm what we believe the motive was,” he said.

Deputies said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. This is the 12th homicide in Tulare County this year. The names of the victims are yet to be officially released.

Anyone with information is asked call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

