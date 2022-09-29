Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Going Public Through Reverse Merger With SilverSun Technologies
Rhodium Enterprises has agreed to merge with publicly traded tech firm SilverSun Technologies (SSNT), which will bring the mining company to U.S. public markets. It's no secret that miners have been struggling in recent markets thanks to the big plunge in bitcoin (BTC) prices. The bear market has also nearly closed the door on capital markets. Last week, Compute North, one of the largest mining hosting firms, filed for bankruptcy. Rhodium in January announced plans for an initial public offering in the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion valuation range, but postponed those intentions just one week later.
microcapdaily.com
Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) Heating Up After Crypto Exchange FTX Wins $1.422 Billion Bid for Voyager’s Assets
Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) is making an explosive move up the charts after the Company announced they have selected West Realm Shires Inc. (“FTX US”) $1.422 billion bid for its assets. FTX US’s bid is comprised of (i) the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus (ii) additional consideration that is estimated as providing approximately $111 million of incremental value. The Company’s claims against Three Arrows Capital remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute any available recovery on such claims to the estate’s creditors. While this makes VYGVQ an empty shell there are a lot of shorts that now need to cover if the commons remain intact.
CoinDesk
Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC
Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth
Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023
Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
coingeek.com
Unbounded Capital Summit 2022 highlights
On September 8, the inaugural Unbounded Capital Annual Summit took place in New York City at the trendy Dream Downtown, an invite-only event for partners, venture and hedge fund managers, fintech and blockchain entrepreneurs, institutional and family office investors. The day’s speakers featured bright minds in the BSV blockchain space...
microcapdaily.com
Wanderport Corp. (OTCMKTS: WDRP) Breaking Out as Co Announces its Moving into EV’s and EV Charging Stations
Wanderport Corp. (OTCMKTS: WDRP) is making an explosive run northbound in recent trading as the Company takes initial steps to enter the automotive sector. Its goal is to be an active participant in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) space via manufacturing and distribution of components as well as EV related services. WDRP plans to accomplish this endeavor through partnerships and creating an equity portfolio of established companies that are currently serving this industry.
dailyhodl.com
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Fires 40% Of Staff: Report
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reportedly laid off 40% of its workforce, citing a global economic slowdown. According to a report, 50 to 70 employees of the 150 workers at the exchange were asked to leave the company. The employees were told they no longer needed to report for work on...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Considers Buying Bankrupt Crypto Lending Firm Celsius as CEO Alex Mashinsky Steps Down
FTX exchange CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly eyeing acquiring an interest in beleaguered crypto lender Celsius Network as he sets out bailing out industry players pummeled by the bear market. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Bankman-Fried considers bidding on the properties of Celsius albeit it is...
The largest telecom firm in Spain just started accepting Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency industry has been seeing severe price drops for nearly a full year now, since the start of the so-called crypto winter back in November 2021. However, the dropping prices have not discouraged development or adoption. In fact, adoption and development seem to be thriving during the bearish markets, when the attention is not as much on value and earning but rather on creating quality solutions and services.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Gems Which Could 12x: Oryen (ORY), Pancakeswap (CAKE) and Fantom (FTM)
Are you looking for cryptocurrencies to grow your investment? Oryen (ORY), Pancakeswap (CAKE) and Fantom (FTM) are exactly what you seek. These three assets are crypto gems and buying them today could result in a portfolio that is a dozen times bigger. Oryen (ORY) You can 12x your holding with...
CNBC
Crypto outperforms tech in Q3, and what makes Solana the fastest blockchain: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, we take a deep dive into the technology that makes Solana the fastest technology in the world.
thecoinrise.com
BTC ATM Installation Rate Plummeted in September – CoinATMRadar
Amid the crypto blood bath which has been chaotic for many firms and sectors of the crypto ecosystem, it was observed that Bitcoin (BTC) Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) growth plummeted globally for the first time in September. According to the Bitcoin ATM locator CoinATMRadar, over the years there has been...
cryptopotato.com
SOL Drops 6% as Solana Suffered Another Network Outage
SOL started the weekend with a price drop of 6% as the Solana network went down… again. The Solana blockchain experienced yet another outage late on Friday, but it’s back online after getting restarted. The protocol’s native cryptocurrency dropped by 6% daily as a consequence of the latest...
CoinDesk
Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding
Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's Venu Palaparthi.
TechCrunch
Can this startup solve the HR headache that is digital nomads? It just raised $12M to try
Back in 2014, FlatClub had an apartment rental platform. But a chance encounter encouraged them to pivot in 2017 to become Benivo, a B2B SaaS HR platform solution for mobile or moving workforces. They then used the funding and revenues from the consumer business to scale up the new company.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $4,886 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $4,886, which is 2.08x the current floor price of 1.76 Ethereum ETH/USD ($4,886 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Now Accepted by 3rd Largest US Furniture Retailer: Details
