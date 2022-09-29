ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Going Public Through Reverse Merger With SilverSun Technologies

Rhodium Enterprises has agreed to merge with publicly traded tech firm SilverSun Technologies (SSNT), which will bring the mining company to U.S. public markets. It's no secret that miners have been struggling in recent markets thanks to the big plunge in bitcoin (BTC) prices. The bear market has also nearly closed the door on capital markets. Last week, Compute North, one of the largest mining hosting firms, filed for bankruptcy. Rhodium in January announced plans for an initial public offering in the $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion valuation range, but postponed those intentions just one week later.
BUSINESS
microcapdaily.com

Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) Heating Up After Crypto Exchange FTX Wins $1.422 Billion Bid for Voyager’s Assets

Voyager Digital Inc (OTCMKTS: VYGVQ) is making an explosive move up the charts after the Company announced they have selected West Realm Shires Inc. (“FTX US”) $1.422 billion bid for its assets. FTX US’s bid is comprised of (i) the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus (ii) additional consideration that is estimated as providing approximately $111 million of incremental value. The Company’s claims against Three Arrows Capital remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute any available recovery on such claims to the estate’s creditors. While this makes VYGVQ an empty shell there are a lot of shorts that now need to cover if the commons remain intact.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Fintech App Eco to Convert User Balances From US Dollars to USDC

Fintech savings and spending app Eco plans to convert user account balances from U.S. dollars held at Prime Trust into USDC that will then be held at Zero Hash, a digital settlement service. Eco recently notified users of the planned move in a message and said new terms for conversion...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Gaming#Software Company#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Llc#The Members 100#Spacs#Tsnp#Winr
EWN

Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth

Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023

Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
STOCKS
coingeek.com

Unbounded Capital Summit 2022 highlights

On September 8, the inaugural Unbounded Capital Annual Summit took place in New York City at the trendy Dream Downtown, an invite-only event for partners, venture and hedge fund managers, fintech and blockchain entrepreneurs, institutional and family office investors. The day’s speakers featured bright minds in the BSV blockchain space...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
microcapdaily.com

Wanderport Corp. (OTCMKTS: WDRP) Breaking Out as Co Announces its Moving into EV’s and EV Charging Stations

Wanderport Corp. (OTCMKTS: WDRP) is making an explosive run northbound in recent trading as the Company takes initial steps to enter the automotive sector. Its goal is to be an active participant in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) space via manufacturing and distribution of components as well as EV related services. WDRP plans to accomplish this endeavor through partnerships and creating an equity portfolio of established companies that are currently serving this industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report

The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Fires 40% Of Staff: Report

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reportedly laid off 40% of its workforce, citing a global economic slowdown. According to a report, 50 to 70 employees of the 150 workers at the exchange were asked to leave the company. The employees were told they no longer needed to report for work on...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

The largest telecom firm in Spain just started accepting Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency industry has been seeing severe price drops for nearly a full year now, since the start of the so-called crypto winter back in November 2021. However, the dropping prices have not discouraged development or adoption. In fact, adoption and development seem to be thriving during the bearish markets, when the attention is not as much on value and earning but rather on creating quality solutions and services.
WORLD
CNBC

Crypto outperforms tech in Q3, and what makes Solana the fastest blockchain: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, we take a deep dive into the technology that makes Solana the fastest technology in the world.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
thecoinrise.com

BTC ATM Installation Rate Plummeted in September – CoinATMRadar

Amid the crypto blood bath which has been chaotic for many firms and sectors of the crypto ecosystem, it was observed that Bitcoin (BTC) Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) growth plummeted globally for the first time in September. According to the Bitcoin ATM locator CoinATMRadar, over the years there has been...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

SOL Drops 6% as Solana Suffered Another Network Outage

SOL started the weekend with a price drop of 6% as the Solana network went down… again. The Solana blockchain experienced yet another outage late on Friday, but it’s back online after getting restarted. The protocol’s native cryptocurrency dropped by 6% daily as a consequence of the latest...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding

Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's ​​Venu Palaparthi.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $4,886 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $4,886, which is 2.08x the current floor price of 1.76 Ethereum ETH/USD ($4,886 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Now Accepted by 3rd Largest US Furniture Retailer: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy