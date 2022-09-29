Progressive Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

There are many reasons to visit Progressive Field for a Cleveland Guardians game. Whether it’s to see the statues of Cleveland’s all-time great baseball legends like Bob Feller or Jim Thome or just to witness the wonderful architectural design that captures the skyline, a trip to Progressive Field is worth the price of admission. Find out everything you need to know about one of MLB’s best ballparks down below.

Where is Progressive Field?

Progressive Field is in Cleveland, Ohio. The address of Progressive Field is 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Who plays at Progressive Field?

The Cleveland Guardians play at Progressive Field.

What is the capacity at Progressive Field?

Progressive Field’s capacity is 35,041, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the gates open at Progressive Field?

All gates Sunday-Thursday open one hour before game time. All gates Friday and Saturday will open 90 minutes before game time.

How much is parking at Progressive Field?

For those parking at Progressive Field, you can expect to pay between $5-$20. Prepaid reserved parking in the Gateway East Garage is limited. It will be offered as an add-on after adding the tickets to your cart before placing your order. We advise getting there early because it can get packed quickly, depending on the event or game.

Can you tailgate at Progressive Field?

Unfortunately, you can’t tailgate at Progressive Field.

What are the best seats at Progressive Field?

The best seats depend on what you are looking for in your viewing experience. The best seats for the families are sections 303-309. The best seats for a social scene would be in the right-field corner. There is a two-story bar, fire bit, and plenty of seating options

What bars are close to Progressive Field?

Since you can’t tailgate at Progressive Field, there are a few bars close to the field where you can pre-game. We have listed the bars within walking distance to the field.

Whistle & Keg Tap Room , 3-minute walk

, 3-minute walk Parlay on Ninth , 3-minute walk

, 3-minute walk Southern Tier Brewery Cleveland , 4-minute walk

, 4-minute walk Cheers & Beers , 4-minute walk

, 4-minute walk Harvey’s Sports Bar , 5-minute walk

Can you watch batting practice at Progressive Field?

Yes, you can watch batting practice at Progressive Field.

How much are club seats at Progressive Field?

Club seats at Progressive Field can cost anywhere between $50 to $250. The better club seats are closer to the glass, where you can see the field better. The cheaper club seats are farther back in the club but still make for good seats.

What can you bring to Progressive Field?

Guests can bring diaper bags, medical bags, clutches, and small bags that do not exceed 16” x 16” x 8”.

Can you bring food and drinks to Progressive Field?

You can only bring small single-serving juice boxes and one 20 oz or less factory-sealed water bottle. Fans may bring outside food that will be inspected before entry to the field.

What to eat at Progressive Field?

There is so much to eat at Progressive Field that you won’t know what to choose. If you want more food options, you can use the MLB Ballpark app, find the stadium you are at, and see all the different places to eat. We have listed most of your food options.

Happy Dog : The classic hot dog with a twist at the ballpark. Some toppings you can include on your hot dog have Froot Loops, cheese, bacon, and more.

: The classic hot dog with a twist at the ballpark. Some toppings you can include on your hot dog have Froot Loops, cheese, bacon, and more. Ballpark Classics : Get hot dogs, pretzels, and popcorn to enjoy during the baseball game.

: Get hot dogs, pretzels, and popcorn to enjoy during the baseball game. Charred Dog : Hot dogs, Italian sausage, pretzels, peanuts, candy, and more.

: Hot dogs, Italian sausage, pretzels, peanuts, candy, and more. Melt Bar & Grilled : Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches including BBQ pork, cheesy brown mac, vegan options, and more

: Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches including BBQ pork, cheesy brown mac, vegan options, and more Dante’s Inferno : Get authentic Italian hand-crafted pizza, including cheese, pepperoni, meatball, veggie, and more.

: Get authentic Italian hand-crafted pizza, including cheese, pepperoni, meatball, veggie, and more. Momocho : Bring the local Mexican flavor from Cleveland, and get tacos, margaritas, salsas, and more.

: Bring the local Mexican flavor from Cleveland, and get tacos, margaritas, salsas, and more. Fat Rooster : Serving hot and spicy chicken sandwiches, coleslaw, pickles, and more.

: Serving hot and spicy chicken sandwiches, coleslaw, pickles, and more. Sweet Moses : Homemade ice cream with whip cream, sprinkles, and more.

: Homemade ice cream with whip cream, sprinkles, and more. Cleveland Pops : Ice cream, candy, slushies, and more.

: Ice cream, candy, slushies, and more. Strickland’s Frozen Custard : Serving up frozen custards for fans to enjoy

