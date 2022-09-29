ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseydigs.com

Hoboken Approves Blue Violets, Their First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

Despite a heated debate over legalized marijuana dispensaries that has engulfed planning board meetings and city council sessions, Hoboken has officially given full approvals for a micro-dispensary dubbed Blue Violets to be located along their main street. Last week, Hoboken’s council approved a resolution by a 5-4 vote in support...
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Press Releases#The City Council
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport

This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republican seeking Passaic sheriff post is coming off personal bankruptcy

The Republican candidate for Passaic County sheriff filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after falling more than $850,000 in debt, including unpaid taxes. Mason J. Maher III, a Paterson police detective lieutenant who is challenging four-term incumbent Richard Berdnik, owed money to 27 different creditors, including five mortgages and loans on two Cadillac Escalades, along with $120,365 in credit card debt, court records show.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
baristanet.com

Montclair, NJ – Where Are You? Anybody Home? (UPDATED)

Montclair, NJ – What are you looking for? Maybe the Montclair Township Website. If you are looking to pay your sewer bill or search for information on the Montclair township website, the site is currently down. This Council needs to do the honorable thing and resign as a group....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
nypressnews.com

NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for 7th annual fair at Braddock Park in North Bergen

Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for their fair at James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen last night, marking the 7th time the event has launched since 2015. “I think it’s a throwback to old North Bergen where at one time there was a racetrack and there was a carnival that was year round. This is just a great event and entertainment,” said state Senator (D-32)/North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pickleball, basketball to become permanent installments of Hoboken’s southwest resiliency park

Hoboken has revealed its completed design for its southwest resiliency park expansion and if you love pickleball or have ever even considered dabbling in it, you’re in luck. The plans include six pickleball courts along with a full basketball court and a playground, a more permanent version of the pop-up park at the location residents have enjoyed in the last year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy