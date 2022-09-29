Read full article on original website
National Black Political Convention in N.J. postponed by water crisis in Mississippi
A 50th anniversary reprise of the National Black Political Conventional scheduled for this month in Newark has been postponed until next year due to the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, organizers announced. “The situation does not allow for our beloved Brother Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to be with us in...
The unending pursuit of Hudson’s ‘Bobby J’ | Opinion
Robert Janiszewski was a former state assemblyman in Trenton in the late 1970s and a bright one at that. Reporters liked him because he was a fresh, smart breeze in a stale State House.
After 17-month takeover, N.J. police department gets control of its IA department back
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is no longer overseeing the Paterson Police Department’s internal affairs division after a string of poor police conduct led to a 17-month takeover, the office announced Friday. The office’s oversight of the division, which is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct involving officers,...
Hoboken Approves Blue Violets, Their First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
Despite a heated debate over legalized marijuana dispensaries that has engulfed planning board meetings and city council sessions, Hoboken has officially given full approvals for a micro-dispensary dubbed Blue Violets to be located along their main street. Last week, Hoboken’s council approved a resolution by a 5-4 vote in support...
NJ official eyed for police chief in city where George Floyd died
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday that he is nominating a former public safety director from Newark as his top pick for the city's next police chief, at a time when the department is struggling with depleted staffing and the uncertainty of an ongoing federal investigation following the killing of George Floyd.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
No-fly zone is just another day for Linden Airport
This slideshow requires JavaScript. LINDEN, NJ — If you noticed more traffic congestion than usual heading into New York City last week, you weren’t mistaken. The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with high-level debate running from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 26. With hundreds of heads of state and diplomats visiting the Big Apple, security was elevated, particularly when President Joseph Biden was in attendance. The area was turned into a no-fly zone as well, which made it very difficult for anyone trying to get into New York City. And this is where the Linden Airport comes into the picture.
Republican seeking Passaic sheriff post is coming off personal bankruptcy
The Republican candidate for Passaic County sheriff filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after falling more than $850,000 in debt, including unpaid taxes. Mason J. Maher III, a Paterson police detective lieutenant who is challenging four-term incumbent Richard Berdnik, owed money to 27 different creditors, including five mortgages and loans on two Cadillac Escalades, along with $120,365 in credit card debt, court records show.
Montclair, NJ – Where Are You? Anybody Home? (UPDATED)
Montclair, NJ – What are you looking for? Maybe the Montclair Township Website. If you are looking to pay your sewer bill or search for information on the Montclair township website, the site is currently down. This Council needs to do the honorable thing and resign as a group....
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for 7th annual fair at Braddock Park in North Bergen
Hudson County officials cut the ribbon for their fair at James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen last night, marking the 7th time the event has launched since 2015. “I think it’s a throwback to old North Bergen where at one time there was a racetrack and there was a carnival that was year round. This is just a great event and entertainment,” said state Senator (D-32)/North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco.
Pickleball, basketball to become permanent installments of Hoboken’s southwest resiliency park
Hoboken has revealed its completed design for its southwest resiliency park expansion and if you love pickleball or have ever even considered dabbling in it, you’re in luck. The plans include six pickleball courts along with a full basketball court and a playground, a more permanent version of the pop-up park at the location residents have enjoyed in the last year.
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
