Cameron County announces beach closures due to high tides caused by Hurricane Ian

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. ordered the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach due to conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Along with Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Accesses 3, 4, 5 and 6 will also be temporarily closed.

The beaches will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic “to protect the safety and well-being of the general public from the weather conditions and high tides of Hurricane Ian,” Trevino said in a news release.

NBC23 Chief Meteorologist Freddy Vela said conditions at the beach could be dangerous.

“The water is pushing in at a high and strong rate. Some people may think it’s cool to go see the water right now, but the beaches have been closed for a reason. It’s very dangerous and the water could reach up to the dunes. Avoid the beach at all costs,” Vela said.

County beach areas on South Padre Island will remain open until further notice, the release stated.

