ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
cstoredecisions.com

Wawa Updates Floridians on Store Openings

Wawa decided to keep Florida residents informed of its Florida store status by providing a detailed and regularly updated list in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The list includes information on each store’s opening status and its fuel supply. The list can be found here and will be continuously updated every day as the openings continue.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022

Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries only need remember three dates each month, including in October 2022. Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate —...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Washington, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Restaurants
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
live5news.com

Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Hot Coffee#Soups#Food Drink#Wawa Inc
Axios Richmond

Virginia looks unlikely to hit 2024 target for retail marijuana sales

When Virginia lawmakers voted almost two years ago to legalize marijuana, their 2024 target date to begin retail sales struck many as a long time to wait.What's happening: It's starting to look like it might not even happen in 2024.State of play: Any legislation authorizing retail sales in 2024 would have to pass when the General Assembly convenes for the next session in January.That means it would still have to get past the same GOP majority that refused to give the issue a hearing last session.What they're saying: "Nothing has changed that I'm aware of," Garren Shipley, spokesperson for House...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Want to (Maybe) See a Ghost? Stay at These DC-Area Hotels and Rentals.

For some, Halloween decorations and scary movies aren’t enough. If you want to get face time in with ghosts yourself, there are a bevy of (supposedly) haunted hotels and rental spots around DC that you can book. Check out our list and pack your bags—that is, if you dare.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy