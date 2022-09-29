Read full article on original website
Nier: Automata Review
The post-apocalyptic world of Nier: Automata thrives on its mysteries. Its ruined Earth setting is a playground of mayhem where fashionable androids lay waste to less sophisticated looking robots. Its premise of a never-ending war is initially straightforward. But if you know anything about the game's director, Yoko Taro, then you know to expect the unexpected. That includes everything from an unusual soundtrack steeped in vocals to a battle-hardened heroine who walks with the swagger of a supermodel. Automata also delivers a well-executed and refined combat system, the level of which alone makes Automata well worth the price of admission.
Biggest Games Releasing In October 2022 - Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty, And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final quarter of the year is usually the busiest time on the gaming calendar, and 2022 isn't bucking that trend. Ahead of some massive releases in November and December, October is getting the party started with a collection of AAA heavyweights, quirky indie games, and some fascinating titles fighting for a spot this month. From the long-in-development Gotham Knights to the billion-dollar return of Call of Duty, there's no shortage of digital entertainment to look forward to in October.
Vampirella: Year One #3 - Begotten
A DEFECTOR FROM HER MOTHER'S HOUSE TRAINS VAMPIRELLA IN THE WAYS OF DEATH!. Once the pampered princess of Drakulon's ruling class, Vampirella was abandoned as a child in an unforgiving wasteland and subjected to abject poverty and immense hardships while being hunted by ruthless forces loyal to both her vanished mother and those determined to wipe out the House of Lilith. Now, after years on her own, Vampi is joined by a defector from her mother's regime who trains the teenage princess in the ways of survival...and of dealing death.
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
Reign of X #14 - Volume 14
Tragic endings and new beginnings in the Reign of X! X-Factor faces an eventful night at the Hellfire Gala as secrets are revealed - and a fatal discovery is made. The morning after, Nightcrawler deals with the hangover - and tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa! But did any of the Children of the Atom make it to the biggest party of the year? When the truth finally comes out about these heroic teens, they face a heartbreaking goodbye - maybe forever! And as the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle, a new blockbuster era begins. The first elected team of X-Men is here - and they intend to save the world.
Transformers: Shattered Glass II #2
Finally! An issue dedicated to everyone’s (Blaster’s) favorite Autobot: Blaster! And he’s doing what he does best: being a star…kind of. Slicer recruits Blaster to infiltrate Decepticon Radio, but Blaster will have to stop being the star of his own one-bot show in order to get back in the good graces of the Autobots.
Marvel's Armor Wars Being Developed As A Film Instead Of A Series
Iron Man casts a long shadow over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a new round of armor-themed content is about to start. One of the planned series, Armor Wars, will reportedly now be a film rather than a Disney+ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources tell THR that in...
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Gets First Horrifying Trailer
Starting October 25, Netflix will bring horror stories put together by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro as part of his Cabinet of Curiosities, a brand-new horror anthology show. Every day, two of the eight episodes will be released, so by Halloween, you'll be able to have a very scary marathon. We have your first trailer now.
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
