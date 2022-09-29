ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
Peoples too much in 49-42 Lockhart loss￼

CONVERSE — Two kickoff recoveries and 366 yards rushing by James Peoples (five touchdowns) were still only enough for Veterans Memorial High School to nip Lockhart, 49-42, Friday night at D.W Rutledge Stadium. The game featured 1,180 yards of offense, but recoveries of an onsides kick and a pop-up...
WVU star running back carted off the field

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas - Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
Texas football has WR recruiting doubts after losing Jonah Wilson

A very surprising de-commitment was announced that serves as a detriment to the wide receiver depth in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion lost a commitment from the fast-rising and touted four-star Spring Dekaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson in the 2023 class before the game on Oct. 1.
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX

Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
