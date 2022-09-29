Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
fox7austin.com
Vandegrift flexes muscle to soundly defeat Manor in FOX 7's Game of the Week
MANOR, Texas - Voters for last week's Game of the Week poll swung and missed this time, as just over 75% of voters predicted Manor to knock off Vandegrift in a district showdown played in Manor. After the Mustangs grabbed a 6-0 lead on the game's opening drive, it was...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
post-register.com
Peoples too much in 49-42 Lockhart loss￼
CONVERSE — Two kickoff recoveries and 366 yards rushing by James Peoples (five touchdowns) were still only enough for Veterans Memorial High School to nip Lockhart, 49-42, Friday night at D.W Rutledge Stadium. The game featured 1,180 yards of offense, but recoveries of an onsides kick and a pop-up...
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
fox7austin.com
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas - Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
Liberty Hill, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Liberty Hill. The Lockhart High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty Hill High School on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00. The Lockhart High School volleyball team will have a game with Liberty Hill High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
Texas football has WR recruiting doubts after losing Jonah Wilson
A very surprising de-commitment was announced that serves as a detriment to the wide receiver depth in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion lost a commitment from the fast-rising and touted four-star Spring Dekaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson in the 2023 class before the game on Oct. 1.
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
Fans, social media reacts to Texas football’s win over WVU
Texas football got a big win over the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1. Head coach Steve Sarkisian got a convincing 38-20 win over head coach Neal Brown and West Virginia at home in a convincing fashion, which was the first win in Big 12 play for Texas.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Texas Longhorns face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers. When:...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
atasteofkoko.com
19 Best Restaurants in Georgetown TX
Whether you’re visiting Georgetown for the first time or you’ve lived here your whole life, eating out is always a fun experience. There are so many different restaurants to choose from, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere. If you’re looking for some good Thai food, Italian...
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
Local behind three South Austin Jersey Mike's locations
Manny Hernandez is the owner of several Jersey Mike's locations. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Jersey Mike’s Subs started more than 60 years ago in the coastal New Jersey town of Point Pleasant. What began as one local shop serving submarine sandwiches is now thousands of franchises across the United...
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
26-Year-Old Mario David Salinas Rodriguez Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Taylor (Taylor, TX)
According to the Taylor Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that 26-year-old Mario David Salinas Rodriguez was traveling in a black GMC pickup truck on the 3300 block of County Road 101 when [..]
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
