AUSTIN, Texas - Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO