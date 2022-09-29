Read full article on original website
CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners...
EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)
EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The company is dedicated to responsibly developing its world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture...
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside
Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carnival shares break below their pandemic low: buy the dip?
Carnival reports another disappointing quarter and lowers guidance. Charles Schwab's Lee Bohl's shares his outlook on Carnival shares. The stock is now down nearly 70% versus the start of the year 2022. Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) dropped below its pandemic low on Friday after reporting yet another disappointing quarter. The...
Let yourself be guided to your investment
Know what you want to invest in, and how to approach the investment. Remember there is always a risk. Use available tools and courses to better your investment prospects. In global markets today, pretty much everything is in a dump mode – stocks are plummeting, currencies have just had one of those weeks to forget.
PCE Price Index up 0.3% in August: ‘we still are in a secular bull market’
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge was up 0.3% in August. Lizzie Evans reacts to the economic news on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 index is roughly flat on Friday. S&P 500 is keeping flat on Friday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index eased to 6.2% in August.
Top automated market maker tokens to end September with
Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Osmosis (OSMO) are some of the best AMM tokens you can get. Each token has showcased a high level of growth throughout the month. If this trend continues, all of these tokens will make solid investments for the future. Uniswap (UNI/USD), PancakeSwap (CAKE/USD), and Osmosis...
Tesla just reported deliveries for its fiscal Q3
Tesla delivered less than expected vehicles in its fiscal third quarter. Total production was up 41% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Tesla stock is currently down about 35% versus the start of 2022. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will likely open in the red on Monday considering the electric vehicles manufacturer, over...
Gina Sanchez makes a bull case for Eli Lilly & Co
Chantico Global's Sanchez is bullish on Eli Lilly's obesity drug. She's convinced the healthcare stock can stand a recession. Eli Lilly shares are up close to 20% versus the start of 2022. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) will continue to do well even as the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively...
