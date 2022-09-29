Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Star
Vote now: Which Chiefs players deserve a game ball after victory over Buccaneers?
Coach Andy Reid faced a tough task following the Chiefs’ 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Patriots fans pleased with rookie QB's debut
FRAMINGHAM -- Expectations were low heading into Sunday night's game. Patriots fans have been unsettled by the start of this season and nearly all were in agreement that quarterback Mac Jones just needed more time to do his thing. "I am bummed," said one fan. "Because he is new and kind of establishing himself." Jones was benched ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers following an ankle injury he sustained from last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Brian Hoyer was set to help carry the team against the Packers but was injured in the first quarter and was taken out...
