Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering.
invezz.com
CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners...
invezz.com
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside
Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
invezz.com
Tesla just reported deliveries for its fiscal Q3
Tesla delivered less than expected vehicles in its fiscal third quarter. Total production was up 41% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Tesla stock is currently down about 35% versus the start of 2022. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will likely open in the red on Monday considering the electric vehicles manufacturer, over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
invezz.com
Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’
The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
invezz.com
Spain’s largest telecom company Telefónica accepts Bitcoin payments
Generally, crypto adoption around the world rising and companies are gradually enabling crypto payments. The latest company to adopt crypto payment is Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom. Telefónica now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for the purchase of technology products. Spain’s largest telecom company, Telefónica, has joined other...
invezz.com
Let yourself be guided to your investment
Know what you want to invest in, and how to approach the investment. Remember there is always a risk. Use available tools and courses to better your investment prospects. In global markets today, pretty much everything is in a dump mode – stocks are plummeting, currencies have just had one of those weeks to forget.
invezz.com
Carnival shares break below their pandemic low: buy the dip?
Carnival reports another disappointing quarter and lowers guidance. Charles Schwab's Lee Bohl's shares his outlook on Carnival shares. The stock is now down nearly 70% versus the start of the year 2022. Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) dropped below its pandemic low on Friday after reporting yet another disappointing quarter. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
invezz.com
Interview: How is blockchain gaming surviving the bear market? Zilliqa Chief of Staff
Zilliqa claims to be the world’s first blockchain to rely entirely on a sharded network. It has partnered with eSports 3.0 company XBorg to expand its gaming ecosystem further. One area I have perhaps somewhat neglected in my ongoing analysis of the crypto industry is that of blockchain gaming.
invezz.com
Here is why UK lenders halted mortgage deals with clients
The currency market is in turmoil following the announcement of the "mini-budget." Following the announcement of a “mini-budget” by UK’s finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng last week, currency markets and the British pound have witnessed turmoil. This has pushed UK lenders Halifax, Skipton Building Society, and Virgin Money to cancel part of their mortgage offers to clients.
invezz.com
PCE Price Index up 0.3% in August: ‘we still are in a secular bull market’
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge was up 0.3% in August. Lizzie Evans reacts to the economic news on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 index is roughly flat on Friday. S&P 500 is keeping flat on Friday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index eased to 6.2% in August.
invezz.com
Gina Sanchez makes a bull case for Eli Lilly & Co
Chantico Global's Sanchez is bullish on Eli Lilly's obesity drug. She's convinced the healthcare stock can stand a recession. Eli Lilly shares are up close to 20% versus the start of 2022. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) will continue to do well even as the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively...
invezz.com
S&P Global Ratings: UK inflation around 10% to increase through winter
UK economy in mild four-quarter depression as inflation surges. Europe is facing geopolitical uncertainty and a difficult economic outlook. British pound volatility could worsen the economic environment. According to the S&P Global Ratings, the United Kingdom is already experiencing a mild four-quarter depression that began in Q2 2022 due to...
Comments / 0