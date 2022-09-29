Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries canceled and diverted
Wind over the next two days could cause diversions and cancellations of ferries, according to a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority. Already, some crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled and ferries between Oak Bluffs and Woods Hole have been diverted to Vineyard Haven, according to emails issued by the SSA.
Man accused of burning his mother on front lawn in Cape Cod
A man from Truro was arrested Friday after a horrific discovery.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints
A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
capecod.com
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
rimonthly.com
Where to Get the Most Epic Eight-Course Meal at a Waterfront Restaurant in Newport
When there’s a real reason to celebrate, only a sensational meal will do, and the Newport waterfront restaurant Cara at the Chanler is the place to do it. The Forbes Five-Star restaurant is perched on the Cliff Walk, overlooking beautiful Easton’s Beach and the surfers who brave those waves at any temperature all year long.
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Former Scituate restaurant manager indicted on charges of allegedly stealing $200,000 from owners
The ex-manager of a Scituate restaurant was indicted on charges of theft and tax evasion in Plymouth County District Court Friday. Maureen Graham, 55, of Plymouth allegedly stole $200,000 while employed as a general manager at The Voyage Restaurant in the Humarock Village. According to a statement from the Plymouth...
NECN
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
capecod.com
Large Police presence in Falmouth after reports of shots fired
FALMOUTH – A large police presence was reported on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. Details are sketchy but there was a report of shots fired around 5:30 PM Friday and one person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office to respond. There does not appear tp be any danger to the community.
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
Woman killed after being hit by a car in West Yarmouth
WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a Cape Cod town, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police and Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike
PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco. "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspects in B&E and larceny
MASHPEE – MPD Detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the pictures below. They may be involved in a larceny/breaking and entering that occurred in Mashpee. If you have any information or can identify them please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you in advance...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses
SCITUATE - A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
capecod.com
Two men charged with murder in connection with Falmouth stabbing
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne. announced that on 9/22/22 that at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a. disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Rd in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas M. Rose,, 41,...
