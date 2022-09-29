I could’ve gone my entire life without knowing that bald eagles can swim. I would’ve been too embarrassed to ask. But lo and behold, a Twitter user boating in Minnesota just so happened to capture footage of an eagle swimming in the St. Croix River. Seemingly injured, the eagle was floating about, sheepishly making his way to shore. But as it turns out, he wasn’t injured, no this eagle has a massive muskie in his talons, a muskie too big […] The post Bald Eagle Swims Muskie All The Way To The Shore first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ALASKA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO