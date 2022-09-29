BraveHearts, the leading equine rehabilitation program for veterans, embarked on its 5th annual “Trail to Zero” ride through Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 1. Accompanied by the NYPD Mounted Unit and undeterred by the less-than-stellar weather forecast, the trail stepped off at 102nd Street Transverse in Central Park. It stopped at the NYPD Substation on 43rd Street in Times Square and Engine 18 in the West Village before proceeding to the Freedom Towers for a moment of silence.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO