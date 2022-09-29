Read full article on original website
BRIC brings back in-person town halls, BP Reynoso discusses housing
BRIC has brought back its tradition of in-person town halls on the issues that matter to Brooklynites, discussing the housing crisis in the Borough of Kings on Thursday night with remarks from Borough President Antonio Reynoso. The arts and media nonprofit, known for staging the annual Celebrate Brooklyn series of...
‘Trail to Zero’ through Manhattan raises awareness of veteran suicide
BraveHearts, the leading equine rehabilitation program for veterans, embarked on its 5th annual “Trail to Zero” ride through Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 1. Accompanied by the NYPD Mounted Unit and undeterred by the less-than-stellar weather forecast, the trail stepped off at 102nd Street Transverse in Central Park. It stopped at the NYPD Substation on 43rd Street in Times Square and Engine 18 in the West Village before proceeding to the Freedom Towers for a moment of silence.
