Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Tristan Thompson’s baby mama snubs cheating NBA star in new photos on son’s first day of school
TRISTAN Thompson's baby mama has snubbed the NBA star in new photos on their son's first day of school. The former Chicago Bulls player recently welcomed a baby boy with ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 38, eight months after the birth of his son with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31. Tristan's ex...
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'
Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Jasmine Guy Calls Out ‘A Different World’ Season 1 Producers For Mistreating Lisa Bonet
On her most recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, former A Different World co-stars Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison had much to say about how the show’s star Lisa Bonet was “disrespected” by the show’s producers. The on-screen love birds, who portrayed Dwayne Wayne and Whitley...
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
