bostonrealestatetimes.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
theweektoday.com
Preliminary urban renewal plan presents options for Wareham Village
Art galleries, restaurants and even light industry could move into Wareham Village under a preliminary urban renewal plan that was presented to the Planning Board and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 30. But to do that, said Emily Innes, a contracted consultant for the plan’s development, the Planning Board and Redevelopment...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries canceled and diverted
Wind over the next two days could cause diversions and cancellations of ferries, according to a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority. Already, some crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled and ferries between Oak Bluffs and Woods Hole have been diverted to Vineyard Haven, according to emails issued by the SSA.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Their enthusiasm was awesome’
West Tisbury School students streamed out of the building, led by the first graders, to walk for the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs. With the teachers guiding them on the two laps around the campus, and some of the older students helping to chaperone the younger ones, excited chatter, laughter, high-fives, and singing of “heigh ho, heigh ho, we’re walking around the school … heigh ho, heigh ho, we’re walking for the food pantry” and other songs rang out — the start of a new tradition at the school.
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
capecod.com
Barnstable to Hold Lottery For Closed Marina Waitlists
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Harbormaster’s Office has announced it will hold a lottery drawing for some currently closed marina waitlists. Individuals will be able to purchase a $15 ticket through a link provided by the town for their chance to be added to the waitlist they select. If...
NECN
Meet Your Rep: Kip Diggs From Barnstable
He was once a welterweight champion. But Kip Diggs doesn’t spend much time boxing anymore. "I don’t miss it, because of course, I don’t want to get punched," he said. But he’s happy to see a younger generation developing the necessary work ethic and discipline. These...
capecod.com
Fire destroys large home in Nantucket
NANTUCKET – A fire destroyed a large house in Nantucket overnight. The house had reportedly just been constructed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
NECN
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
capecod.com
Eastham firefighters responded to fire from downed power line
EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Department crews were tied up with a downed primary power line in front of a residence on Kingsbury Beach Road just after 8 PM Saturday. The area was secured until eversource crews cut the power. Never mess with electricity!. Cape Wide News was created in...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Westport Photographer Finds a Rare Albino Squirrel at Just the Right Moment
Once again, a local photographer has captured proof of how beautiful Westport can be. Shara Grant of Shara Grant Photography has an eye for nature and a knack for spotting the hidden gems around town. She's been taking photos since she was a little girl and her passion for the art has endured.
capecod.com
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
Man accused of burning his mother on front lawn in Cape Cod
A man from Truro was arrested Friday after a horrific discovery.
capecod.com
Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable
WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had to stabilize the vehicle. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating his the crash occurred.
capecod.com
Outer Cape Beach Clean Up Postponed Due to Weather
EASTHAM – With the first day of four completed for the Outer Cape Beach Clean Up, the Center for Coastal Studies has elected to postpone the remainder of the weekend event due to predicted weather. The event will pick up again October 15, 16 and 17, after the remnants...
Former Scituate restaurant manager indicted on charges of allegedly stealing $200,000 from owners
The ex-manager of a Scituate restaurant was indicted on charges of theft and tax evasion in Plymouth County District Court Friday. Maureen Graham, 55, of Plymouth allegedly stole $200,000 while employed as a general manager at The Voyage Restaurant in the Humarock Village. According to a statement from the Plymouth...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspects in B&E and larceny
MASHPEE – MPD Detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the pictures below. They may be involved in a larceny/breaking and entering that occurred in Mashpee. If you have any information or can identify them please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you in advance...
capecod.com
Large Police presence in Falmouth after reports of shots fired
FALMOUTH – A large police presence was reported on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. Details are sketchy but there was a report of shots fired around 5:30 PM Friday and one person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office to respond. There does not appear tp be any danger to the community.
