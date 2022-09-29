Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, and how will we find out?

Read full article on original website
Putin's lessons for a confrontation with China
Russia’s war against Ukraine and Europe’s travails aimed at “decoupling” its energy sector from Russian natural gas carry valuable lessons for 21st century power competition between the United States and its adversaries, notably China. Most important among those lessons has to do with asymmetric warfare. Despite...
Why Putin and Zelensky are escalating their conflict
Channeling the imperialist rhetoric of his security chief, Nikolai Patrushev, Russian President Vladimir Putin railed against the West on Friday. He did so while formalizing the annexation of four more Ukrainian territories at a Kremlin ceremony. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his own escalation, announcing he would attempt to fast-track Ukraine's membership in NATO. Zelensky added that he would no longer consider negotiating with Russia as long as Putin remains president. This hardening of positions means that the war in Ukraine will almost certainly escalate before any durable peace is possible.
What else doesn't Kamala Harris know?
If Donald Rumsfeld had seen Vice President Kamala Harris at the 38th parallel on the Korean Peninsula, he’d have been amazed to discover a new unknown unknown. The late lamented secretary of defense divided international challenges into “known knowns…known unknowns…and…unknown unknowns.” Harris has made it hard to know what she knows and, perhaps more acutely, doesn’t know.
US is overreaching in Ukraine
All empires overreach themselves. Even if, like the United States, they aren’t empires in the traditional sense. This get-out clause began to lose its credibility around the time of the Monroe Doctrine and should not be taken seriously by a thinking person or even a career politician. As the nature of power projection changes, so the nature of empire changes. Power is not only projected by military strength or subjugating populations. It is also projected by influence over local elites and by control over resources, communications, currencies, and systems of economic exchange.
Kiril Petkov is the right choice to lead Bulgaria
EXCLUSIVE — Political instability is nothing new for Bulgaria since the collapse of Todor Zhivkov's Communist regime in 1989. That being said, the country's government has been quite turbulent recently, holding numerous elections that prevent progress and damage the government's effectiveness and credibility. On Oct. 2, the people of Bulgaria will head to the polls to elect yet another Parliament after former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's government received a vote of no confidence in June 2022. It's the fourth election in 18 months.
What the strong dollar tells us about America
The U.S. dollar is the world’s dominant currency and the talk of the global town. The international community and American liberals are complaining that the dollar is too strong. The facts do not support that criticism. Current dollar strength is affirmation of the strong foundations of the U.S. economy...
Daily on Energy, presented by CRES: Europe moving forward in emergency mode
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. EUROPE’S EMERGENCY MEASURES: Brussels responded today to its escalating energy crisis, with energy ministers agreeing to...
Trump rally watch live: Donald in Michigan as he tries to oust Gretchen Whitmer
Former President Donald Trump is in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event, which is taking place at the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center, located just north of Detroit, is being held to promote Tudor Dixon, the state's GOP gubernatorial nominee working to defeat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November midterm elections. Others appearing at Saturday's rally include attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, as well as John James, a prominent Republican running in Michigan's 10th Congressional District. James was the GOP nominee against Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in his 2020 reelection bid, a race he lost by just under 2 percentage points.
European leaders scramble to mitigate Putin's winter freeze
Europe, fat and happy at the Russian gas trough over a span of decades, is on the cusp of a cold winter. Via the European Union’s sanctions on Moscow and Russian energy giant Gazprom’s severing of natural gas supplies through the Nord Stream I pipeline (which was damaged this week by purported sabotage), most Russian gas supplies to Western Europe are suspended. Natural gas supplies in Europe are down considerably from last month, plummeting by 40% since the Dutch TTF Gas Futures market hit a high on Aug. 26. But this is little relief to European businesses and consumers. Some are shelling out so much for energy that their budgets are barely trimming above water. (Natural gas prices are up 400% from the same period last year.) European politicians understand they have a problem on their hands, one that could result in a continent-wide recession and political peril.
Democrats must not be allowed to replicate Europe's energy disaster
In the Alpine nation of Austria , where I currently live, residents are receiving the euro equivalent of $490 as a " climate and anti-inflation " bonus. This will be a godsend for those struggling with rocketing European energy prices and sustained inflation . Other European nations are doing the same, as well as more than a dozen U.S. states. But doling out millions of dollars without increased economic production will likely do more to ratchet up inflation than minimize it. The Federal Reserve admitted as much in July. It certainly won’t expedite the end of the energy crisis.
Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data
Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
Bulgaria's elections could threaten NATO and EU unity on Ukraine
Bulgaria, where I serve as a legislator, is at a crossroads, and I fear that the U.S. does not have my country truly in focus. I realized this recently following various meetings during my first visit to Washington. Ukraine was discussed, rightfully so, and of course Bulgaria’s support for the NATO effort. But the U.S. must be equally aware that Russia considers Bulgaria the soft underbelly of NATO and the European Union and that Vladimir Putin is deploying resources to influence our National Assembly elections Sunday. Depending on the outcome, Bulgaria’s support for the West’s objectives could waver in the near future.
Biden’s illegal asylum plan will only make the border crisis worse
Embarrassed by images of illegal border crossers overwhelming the social safety nets of major Democratic cities — Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C., among others — President Joe Biden is implementing a major change to the nation’s asylum process that his administration claims will help fix the crisis. Unfortunately, Biden’s new asylum officer rule will only make the situation worse.
Taliban execute Tajiks during searches
Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election
Brazil's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office
US needs to renew pacts with Pacific Island nations as bulwark against China
Congress has a decision to make soon that will affect the nation’s ability to deter China and maintain the U.S. role in the Pacific. Without meaningful action to renew U.S. agreements with several Pacific Island nations , China will be positioned to gain greater leverage and influence across what was once an American lake.
Russia annexation fallout hits Capitol Hill: Washington Photos of the Week
Russia's annexation of four parts of Ukraine dominated headlines this week as the West denounced the move as illegal under international law. The Biden administration announced sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials on Friday in retaliation. One day earlier, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced a bill that would deny economic and military aid to countries that recognize the land as Russian territory.
The Republican border policy Democrats don't want to talk about
In yet another hysterical attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, immigration reporter Dara Lind claims in the New York Times that DeSantis’s Martha's Vineyard migrant flight “wasn’t meant as a policy critique” because DeSantis failed “to articulate what America ought to be doing on the U.S.-Mexico border.”
Iran's revolutionaries need us
Hundreds of thousands of Iranian women and men have flooded the streets of over 80 cities over the past two weeks, expressing outrage over the regime’s violent enforcement of religious dress codes imposed on women, particularly the hijab. But don’t just call them protesters — they aspire to be...
Plunging pound spells cheaper UK travel for US tourists
The British pound's precipitous decline has been bad news for global markets and for the United Kingdom’s economy. But it's a silver lining, at least across the Atlantic, for travelers from the United States now getting good deals on travel. The British pound, for decades valued at more than...
