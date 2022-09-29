Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, and how will we find out?

Europe, fat and happy at the Russian gas trough over a span of decades, is on the cusp of a cold winter. Via the European Union’s sanctions on Moscow and Russian energy giant Gazprom’s severing of natural gas supplies through the Nord Stream I pipeline (which was damaged this week by purported sabotage), most Russian gas supplies to Western Europe are suspended. Natural gas supplies in Europe are down considerably from last month, plummeting by 40% since the Dutch TTF Gas Futures market hit a high on Aug. 26. But this is little relief to European businesses and consumers. Some are shelling out so much for energy that their budgets are barely trimming above water. (Natural gas prices are up 400% from the same period last year.) European politicians understand they have a problem on their hands, one that could result in a continent-wide recession and political peril.

