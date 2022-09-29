ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

BetMGM Bonus Code Unleashes Another Huge Offer for NFL Week 4

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new customers betting on any NFL Week 4 game today can earn a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus by...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Avonte Maddox channels his favorite superhero: Will he ‘Flash’ against Jaguars?

PHILADELPHIA – The superhero theme is going around the NovaCare Complex, with several Eagles players linked to some popular characters. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay refers to wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins as “Swole Batman, Skinny Batman, and Fast Batman.” The Eagles defensive line shares a “Thanos Gauntlet,” similar to the one used in the Avengers movies, with Brandon Graham currently possessing the gold-colored glove in his locker.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury update: 2 starters questionable to return in Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA – Two of the Eagles who were playing very well to start the season have been sidelined in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injuries. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a forearm injury, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is questionable with a shoulder injury. Both injuries happened in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#Betmgm#Dimers Com#Pennlive Com#Nfl Week 4
WHIO Dayton

J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy