Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
Eagles’ Avonte Maddox channels his favorite superhero: Will he ‘Flash’ against Jaguars?
PHILADELPHIA – The superhero theme is going around the NovaCare Complex, with several Eagles players linked to some popular characters. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay refers to wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins as “Swole Batman, Skinny Batman, and Fast Batman.” The Eagles defensive line shares a “Thanos Gauntlet,” similar to the one used in the Avengers movies, with Brandon Graham currently possessing the gold-colored glove in his locker.
Eagles injury update: 2 starters questionable to return in Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA – Two of the Eagles who were playing very well to start the season have been sidelined in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injuries. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a forearm injury, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is questionable with a shoulder injury. Both injuries happened in the first quarter.
Patriots' Zappe competes but falls short in unexpected debut
Bailey Zappe's NFL debut came quite a bit earlier than anticipated
J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
NFL Week 4 picks: Jacksonville Jaguars-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who wins Doug Pederson’s return?
When the NFL schedule makers planned this matchup between the Eagles (3-0) and the Jacksonville Jaguars, many people quickly looked at the schedule and thought this would be an easy Eagles victory. However, the Jaguars have a 2-1 record and are playing exceptionally well. The Eagles offense will be led...
Eagles finally fill empty roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars | Who is it and why did it happen?
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ohio State and Tennessee rising, Clemson and USC looking vulnerable: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- The college football playoff discussion rolls on with every team in the country looking vulnerable to varying degrees. That leads Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah into a deep discussion of their 10 playoff contenders, including Clemson and USC, which both escaped last week. There is a...
Fan dies from a fall at Acrisure Stadium
On Sunday after the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-24 loss to the New York Jets, a fan had fallen from an escalator in Acrisure stadium and died later from the injuries.
