YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO