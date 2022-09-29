Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Kenneth “Ken” R. Bodnar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Bodnar, 63, passed away suddenly at work on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Hart County, Kentucky. Ken was born October 6, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Richard and Dolores (Kuti) Bodnar. He graduated from Boardman High School in 1978...
27 First News
Marika Helen Veneris, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marika Helen Veneris, 96, of Warren passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born November 19, 1924 in Egypt, the daughter of Sarandos and Evageline Petalas. She came to Warren in 1956. Marika was a member of St. Demetrios...
27 First News
Harry “Button” E. Hollen III, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Button” E. Hollen III, 81, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, September 30, 2022, after celebrating his birthday that afternoon with his family and later that day with a pizza party with his friends at the ISLE, where he resided. Harry was born...
27 First News
Robert Alan Revis, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Alan Revis, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. He was born June 28, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lloyd Revis and the late Lois (Horton) Revis. Bob served in the United States Army...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Phyllis Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The sun set for Phyllis Ann Miller, 78 of Youngstown, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sunrise for Phyllis was on December 9, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, where she was the daughter of Oscar and Ann Cushing. Besides being a...
27 First News
Mitchel McCarthy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by. Rev. Michael Swierz, for Mitchel McCarthy, 29, who passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mitchel was born October 24, 1992, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Antionette D. Marotti, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Antionette (Toni) D Marotti, 89, of Girard Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Toni was born June 19, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Como) Marotti. She graduated in 1952 from East High School,...
27 First News
Naloni Christina Marie Simpkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naloni Christine Marie Addison Simpkins passed on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was 1. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 12, 2021 to Breonia Simpkins. Naloni was loved by everyone and had four special nick names; “Loni”, “Stuffins”, ”Bandz” and “Noni”....
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Douglas H. Bortmas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas H. Bortmas, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday afternoon, September 29 at his residence. Douglas, known as Doug was born September 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Esther (McNeely) Bortmas, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from...
27 First News
Mary Rose Lorant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Lorant, 83, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mary Rose was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Toth Zolka and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1956...
27 First News
Cleta M. Gosser, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleta M. Gosser, 80, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland. Cleta was born on February 10, 1942, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Cletis and Evelyn Allen. Cleta worked as a nail tech for many years. She was...
27 First News
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
27 First News
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Corey Thomas Hall Blake, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health. He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake. Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching...
27 First News
Leah (Drivere) Manning, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leah (Drivere) Manning, 95, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Manning was born on Sunday, December 26, 1926, in Farrell, the eighth of ten children to Joseph and Leota (Leary) Drivere. Leah attended Farrell schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Highlights: Southern vs. Leetonia
Mexican restaurant with twist El Hefe coming to Girard. Wellsville levy will help retain officers, says Chief …. Youngstown native Raequan Reeves glad he evacuated …. Mancan Staffing, Vapor Kings and Warren Nails broken …. YPD officers responded in seconds to downtown homicide …
27 First News
Grove City holds off late Greenville rally
With the win, Grove City improves to 4-2 while Greenville falls to 0-6 after a tough battle. Researchers study recovery of athletes after head …. Researchers study effects of head trauma on athletes. Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the …. Organization raises funds for breast cancer...
27 First News
Thomas R. Schosser, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Schosser, 67, of Hermitage passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Mr. Schosser was born May 10, 1955 in Sharon, a son of the late Woodrow Schosser and Louise (O’Brien) Schosser. He graduated from Sharon High School, and...
27 First News
September weather recap for Youngstown
September has come to an end, and it is officially October. Temperatures are slowly falling and it is getting cooler across the valley. September brought near average temperatures and below average rainfall to the area. September weather summary. During the month, Youngstown saw a mix of above and below-average temperatures....
Comments / 0