Report: Lonzo Ball Could Return This Season After Knee Surgery

 3 days ago

This was the third surgery on his left knee.

Lonzo Ball ’s surgery on his left knee went well and there’s belief he can return to the court this season, per The Athletic ’s Shams Charania . Doctors believe the issue was addressed but he will miss several months of action. Both the Bulls and the guard’s camps will monitor his response to the procedure over the next two weeks.

On Tuesday, Ball told media members he was going to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles but also shared that he is living in constant pain and couldn’t do any basketball activities. “I still can’t play basketball,” he said. “So, unfortunately, I’ve got to take the next step and that’s surgery.” This was his third surgery on his left knee.

“I can’t run. I can’t run or jump,” he said Tuesday. “There’s a range from, like, 30 to 60 degrees on my knee is bent that I have no force. And I can’t catch myself. So until I can do those things, I can’t play. I did rehab. It was getting better. But it was not to a point where I could get out there and go out there and run at full speed or jump. So surgery was the next step.”

Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus, leading to the surgery. While speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Billy Donovan said the procedure “went well.”

