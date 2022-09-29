Read full article on original website
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
Wbaltv.com
Johns Hopkins honors 2 men as pioneers in treatment of Sickle Cell disease
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. Johns Hopkins Hospital is honoring the memory of two Baltimore men who were pioneers in the treatment of the disease. They were patients at the hospital from the 1960s to 1990s.
U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects
BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
Toxic Releases From Industrial Facilities Compound Maryland’s Water Woes, a New Report Found
With Baltimore’s troubled wastewater treatment plants polluting the Chesapeake Bay and city officials still investigating a recent E. coli outbreak in west Baltimore’s drinking water, a new report catalogs numerous toxic chemicals released into Maryland waterways by industrial facilities. Those plants dumped at least 94,000 pounds of toxic...
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal
ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
Eminent domain: How it impacted Black communities & new efforts to reverse some of those decisions
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — You may have noticed it at around airports near schools, roads and parks. It’s called eminent domain and a practice that allows local governments to seize private property and convert it for a public use. But some of these eminent domain takeovers were racially motivated...
WTOP
New Montgomery Co. website focuses on flood risks
The devastation from Hurricane Ian is a reminder of the dangers of flooding. Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, have launched a website to prepare residents for natural disasters that result in flooding. Flooding is the most frequent and costliest natural disaster. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a...
Maple the Hedgehog joins Good Morning Maryland
Maple, the African Pygmy Hedgehog, is from Howard County. She's currently in first place in the competition. If she wins, she'll receive $10,000 and be featured in InTouch Magazine.
Towerlight
Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response
On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said AuxiliaryBishop Bruce...
'It's been pretty bad': Families share concerns at BCPS coalition meeting
BCPS parents say enough is enough, and they want to see change, which is why they formed the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.
WBAL Radio
Archdiocese of Baltimore has 2-year plan to combat declining attendance
The Archdiocese of Baltimore will be doing some soul-searching, literally and figuratively over the next two years. Catholic Church attendance in Baltimore has been on the decline for years, but the pandemic accelerated the drop. The Catholic Review reported that while churches around the archdioceses have seats for more than...
United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation
Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland family sues Uber over insurance coverage after father dies in accident
The family of a Maryland man killed on the job is suing Uber. The man was working for the rideshare service when he died in a tragic crash in Baltimore County. The family is questioning the exact amount of insurance coverage provided to him. The family of Sunil Bariali is...
wypr.org
Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time
Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
