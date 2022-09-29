‘We want him to get serious’: NYC street vendors demand action, not talk, from mayor at City Hall rally for protection

Read full article on original website
politicsny.com
Adams admin confirms Bronx tent shelter won’t comply with city’s ‘right to shelter’ laws in City Council hearing
A new Bronx tent shelter facility the city is constructing to house some of the thousands of migrants who’ve come here in recent months won’t comply with the city’s “right to shelter” law, officials from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration confirmed Friday in a City Council oversight hearing.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
NY1
Interim executive director says Brooklyn Democratic Party meeting was at a ‘disadvantage’
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater last week that left Brooklynites waiting for almost three hours — leaving no votes for proposed rule changes and new officers. Yamil Speight-Miller, interim executive director of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City...
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
NY1
Tent camps will not prevent migrants from entering NYC shelter system, officials testify
City Council members sought details from agency officials on a city effort to create the first of several temporary tent camps to house a growing number of asylum seekers from the southern border in a hearing Friday. The so-called “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers,” or HERCs, will house some...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
otdowntown.com
The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll
Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
Mayor Adams backs two bills aimed at curbing gun violence in NYC
The proposed new borders of Times Square. The bill is one of two that Mayor Eric Adams says he will sign to curb gun violence [ more › ]
NY1
Governor’s race hits the homestretch in New York
With less than six weeks left until the general election, a new poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a double-digit lead over challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. What can the Republican candidate do to shake up the dynamics in a heavily Democratic race? NY1’s political reporters Zack Fink, Kelly Mena and Bob Hardt look at the race and share their insights on the campaign strategies of each candidate.
What NYC renters need to know about getting landlords to turn the heat back on
Oct. 1 marks the beginning of heat season in New York City. The first day of October means heat season is officially here. Renters in New York City may soon be waking up to the smell of burning dust and the sound of old radiators clanking off the cobwebs. [ more › ]
politicsny.com
‘Trail to Zero’ through Manhattan raises awareness of veteran suicide
BraveHearts, the leading equine rehabilitation program for veterans, embarked on its 5th annual “Trail to Zero” ride through Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 1. Accompanied by the NYPD Mounted Unit and undeterred by the less-than-stellar weather forecast, the trail stepped off at 102nd Street Transverse in Central Park. It stopped at the NYPD Substation on 43rd Street in Times Square and Engine 18 in the West Village before proceeding to the Freedom Towers for a moment of silence.
NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
NYC bill would pay New Yorkers who report cars illegally parked in bike lanes
NEW YORK -- Looking for an interesting way to make a few extra bucks? You could make money reporting cars or trucks that are parked illegally in bike lanes in New York City. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge explains how it would work. If you bike around the city, cars and trucks blocking your way are all too common. Cyclists say it's dangerous. "The bikers and cyclists have to go around into the traffic with other cars and that's not safe," said Joshua Torres. "I'm forced into the car lane and they don't like me being there," said Emily Fridenberg, who took a GoPro video of...
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
Nearly time to move in! Huge tents are erected in Bronx parking lot and workers set up 7 mammoth structures as Mayor Eric Adams rushes to house 13,000 migrants arriving in Big Apple
The first enormous structures are being built in the parking lot of a beach in the Bronx as New York City attempts to deal with the unexpected new flow of migrants. The tents are part of the city's plan to accommodate 13,000 asylum seekers who have been bused into the city as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
