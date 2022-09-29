ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We want him to get serious’: NYC street vendors demand action, not talk, from mayor at City Hall rally for protection

By Isabel Song Beer
The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll

Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
Governor’s race hits the homestretch in New York

With less than six weeks left until the general election, a new poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a double-digit lead over challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. What can the Republican candidate do to shake up the dynamics in a heavily Democratic race? NY1’s political reporters Zack Fink, Kelly Mena and Bob Hardt look at the race and share their insights on the campaign strategies of each candidate.
‘Trail to Zero’ through Manhattan raises awareness of veteran suicide

BraveHearts, the leading equine rehabilitation program for veterans, embarked on its 5th annual “Trail to Zero” ride through Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 1. Accompanied by the NYPD Mounted Unit and undeterred by the less-than-stellar weather forecast, the trail stepped off at 102nd Street Transverse in Central Park. It stopped at the NYPD Substation on 43rd Street in Times Square and Engine 18 in the West Village before proceeding to the Freedom Towers for a moment of silence.
NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
NYC bill would pay New Yorkers who report cars illegally parked in bike lanes

NEW YORK -- Looking for an interesting way to make a few extra bucks? You could make money reporting cars or trucks that are parked illegally in bike lanes in New York City. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge explains how it would work. If you bike around the city, cars and trucks blocking your way are all too common. Cyclists say it's dangerous. "The bikers and cyclists have to go around into the traffic with other cars and that's not safe," said Joshua Torres. "I'm forced into the car lane and they don't like me being there," said Emily Fridenberg, who took a GoPro video of...
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
Nearly time to move in! Huge tents are erected in Bronx parking lot and workers set up 7 mammoth structures as Mayor Eric Adams rushes to house 13,000 migrants arriving in Big Apple

The first enormous structures are being built in the parking lot of a beach in the Bronx as New York City attempts to deal with the unexpected new flow of migrants. The tents are part of the city's plan to accommodate 13,000 asylum seekers who have been bused into the city as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies.
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet

A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
