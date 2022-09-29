‘We want him to get serious’: NYC street vendors demand action, not talk, from mayor at City Hall rally for protection

NEW YORK -- Looking for an interesting way to make a few extra bucks? You could make money reporting cars or trucks that are parked illegally in bike lanes in New York City. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge explains how it would work. If you bike around the city, cars and trucks blocking your way are all too common. Cyclists say it's dangerous. "The bikers and cyclists have to go around into the traffic with other cars and that's not safe," said Joshua Torres. "I'm forced into the car lane and they don't like me being there," said Emily Fridenberg, who took a GoPro video of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO