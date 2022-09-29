Read full article on original website
Memorial is emphasized in Jefferson City Memorial Airport name
Organizers of last weekend’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport say it’s a prime example of how much Jefferson City and central Missouri cares about veterans. Weather was perfect for the event, which drew a strong turnout. That pleases Veterans United...
Mizzou food drive is underway; canned fruits and vegetables needed
Organizers of today’s annual Tiger food drive at Mizzou are hoping for donations of peanut butter, canned meats and canned vegetables. The food drive began this morning at the Reynolds alumni center. Organizers are also hoping for canned fruit and canned soups today, along with canned chili. The food...
Limited tickets and hotel rooms in Columbia, ahead of Georgia matchup
Mizzou athletics says there are limited tickets available for Saturday evening’s Tiger football game against #1 Georgia. Tomorrow night’s game kicks off at 6:30 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are the defending national champions, and thousands of Georgia fans are expected to be in Columbia...
