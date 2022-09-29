ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hutch Post

Land Bank Board to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will receive an update on New Beginnings projects on former Land Bank properties as part of their meeting on Tuesday. Also on the agenda for the board is a review of potential lots on the 2022 tax list for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Update: South Wichita hit and run turns deadly

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A hit and run in south Wichita left a pedestrian dead in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call shortly after 1:10 a.m. for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1900 block of E. Lincoln. Upon […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict. However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery. At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by. “It’s my...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Council to go over Public Works projects

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works is preparing to make major renovations to its underground infrastructure and the city council will be asked to take action on several related matters during Tuesday’s meeting. That includes sanitary sewer lift stations and a water line project. The city owns and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Woofstock draws crowd to Sedgwick County Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A large crowd filled Sedgwick County Park for the 2022 Woofstock celebration Saturday. The annual fundraiser helps provide care for over 16,000 animals every year. In addition, the event featured live music, food, vendors, freebies, games, and giveaways. The’s the Kansas Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year. “It makes a […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
WICHITA, KS
