Mayor Whipple pushes for extra layer of oversight at Wichita Police Department
“We need to ask the type of questions that people are asking in the coffee shops and around the water coolers in Wichita,” council member Jeff Blubaugh said.
theactiveage.com
What Sedgwick County Commission candidates say on senior-related issues
Three of five Sedgwick County Commission districts are being contested in this fall’s election. The Active Age asked each candidate to answer the following questions in 100 words or less:. 1. Do you think the county’s current spending on senior-related services is adequate, and if not, what do you...
Hirst: County should look at efficiency as they solve water situation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst said the Board of County Commissioners looked at the water and sewer situation near Yoder for a long time before deciding to raise rates. "We've known this since the tests have come up well over a year ago, that we've had...
Land Bank Board to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will receive an update on New Beginnings projects on former Land Bank properties as part of their meeting on Tuesday. Also on the agenda for the board is a review of potential lots on the 2022 tax list for...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
Man dies in Reno County Correctional Facility Saturday, KBI to investigate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. According to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen was booked on charges stemming from a local warrant on Friday. When jail staff came around to serve breakfast Saturday morning, they found Skeen...
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Update: South Wichita hit and run turns deadly
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A hit and run in south Wichita left a pedestrian dead in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call shortly after 1:10 a.m. for the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1900 block of E. Lincoln. Upon […]
KWCH.com
Wichita school district addresses concerns expressed over response to North High swatting call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An email to News 12 from a Wichita North High School student expresses concerns and frustrations in the response and aftermath of a swatting call at the school two weeks ago. It has us reaching out to the district to learn what steps have been taken in the two weeks since.
KSN.com
Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict. However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery. At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by. “It’s my...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
kfdi.com
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
Update: One killed in Andover house fire, community comes together
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person was killed in an Andover house fire in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 2. A woman and teenager have been critically injured. According to the Andover Fire Department (AFD), at 1:43 a.m., they received a call for a house on fire in the 300 block of Clubhouse Cir. […]
Hutchinson City Council to go over Public Works projects
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works is preparing to make major renovations to its underground infrastructure and the city council will be asked to take action on several related matters during Tuesday’s meeting. That includes sanitary sewer lift stations and a water line project. The city owns and...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Woofstock draws crowd to Sedgwick County Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A large crowd filled Sedgwick County Park for the 2022 Woofstock celebration Saturday. The annual fundraiser helps provide care for over 16,000 animals every year. In addition, the event featured live music, food, vendors, freebies, games, and giveaways. The’s the Kansas Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year. “It makes a […]
Great Bend woman sentenced to life for murder of NW Kan. man
LA CROSSE — A Great Bend woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January murder of a La Crosse man, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today in a news release. Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was...
Bell that was part of USS Wichita presented to city
A bell that was part of the USS Wichita was presented to the City of Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
Sedgwick County Department of Aging and CAIRN Health offering to help pay for glasses for people 60 and older
The Sedgwick County Department on Aging and CAIRN Health are offering up to $500 per person to buy glasses.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
