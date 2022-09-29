ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

PWLiving

Fall Festivals in Prince William

Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It's no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Eater

Old Town’s Treasured Tasting Room Returns With a New Look and Menu

Remember Tasting Room? King Street’s brick-framed standby that originally opened in 2009 under restaurateur Robert Wiedmaier’s watch hasn’t seated any guests since the pandemic started. In early October, the 2,500-square-foot space finally resurfaces at the foot of the 107-room Lorien Hotel & Spa (1602 King Street, Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
macaronikid.com

Five Events Not to Miss This Week!

You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Woodbridge this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. Crafts & Creations - Join us as we create a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
thezebra.org

Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

NoVA’s First Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Is Serving Up Classic New Haven Pies

From clam pies to original tomato slices, you can now get a taste of New Haven cuisine without leaving the state. New Haven pizza, with its crispy, charred crust and flavor-packed signature toppings, has landed in Alexandria. Frank Pepe’s descendants have brought their pilgrimage-worthy pies to Northern Virginia in a setting that replicates the flagship 1930s Wooster Street location. Like in all 14 offshoots, guests can watch pizzas being assembled on long-handled, paddlelike peels and baked in a coal-burning oven from a dining room decked in dark wooden booths and family photos.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Update: What’s New & What’s Coming Soon (October 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Under Armour held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated location on the lower level of the mall on September 30. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April and had been operating out of a temporary location in the mall at the former site of Sports Nation, which closed back in February.
BETHESDA, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $3.125M Unique Residence Offers a Bucolic Setting with Everything You Need in McLean

The Residence in McLean offers panoramic views of the landscaped grounds with multiple French doors to the gardens, stone walkways, now available for sale. This home located at 8425 Sparger St, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 4,740 square feet of living spaces. Call Wetherly Barker Hemeon – TTR Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (703-965-9613) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
Commercial Observer

Cheer Extreme Finds New Home in Fairfax Warehouse

Dance and cheer school Cheer Extreme has signed a 12,281-square-foot lease at 2721 Dorr Avenue, a single-story industrial building in Fairfax, Va. Coakley Management serves as landlord, having acquired the property in 2011 for $6.8 million, according to public records. Cheer Extreme provides numerous cheer, tumbling and dance programs to...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year

We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Kid Reporter From Alexandria Named For Scholastic Kids Press Program — “A fifth grader from Alexandria is one of 29 students around the world chosen as Kid Reporters for Scholastic.” [Patch]. It’s Friday — Rain in the evening and overnight. High of 62 and low of 54....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Floor-to-ceiling windows, wine fridge, outdoor terrace. Open: Saturday, 12-3 p.m. (David Mayhood – The Mayhood Company) 919 Duke Street, Old Town. 3 BR/2.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Wood burning fireplace, pine wood...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

2nd Alarm Fire Off Norbeck Rd Friday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer (video below). Crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm to find several...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
MANASSAS, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC

