ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly stabs Carlisle man, assaults woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a Carlisle man with a 14-inch knife and assaulted and threatened to kill the mother of his own children. Abdul Rub Jalali, 55, of 2105 S.E. First St., West Des Moines, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and first-degree harassment.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother

A West Des Moines teenager was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his mother in the home. Karrington Dee Maconwilborn, 19, of 6201 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
who13.com

Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek

Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: No fault found in child-car collision Friday, police say

The child involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Willis Avenue Friday afternoon sustained “non life-threatening injuries,” according to a Perry Police Department spokesperson. The juvenile was transported from the scene by Dallas County EMS. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of...
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Newton police search for suspect in gas station stabbing

Police in Newton are looking for the man they say stabbed another person inside of a gas station Thursday night. Police say it happened at the Git N Go on 1st Avenue West. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the man who did it drove away. The victim,...
NEWTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday

A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Body Of Windsor Heights Man Found In Madison County Pond

(Madison County, IA) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man, whose body was found in a pond in rural Madison County. Crews were called to a pond near Wildrose Lane and 105th Street Thursday, September 29th around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a possible drowning.
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA
theperrynews.com

Moran man kicks girlfriend, chases her with hammer, golf club

A Woodward man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kicking his girlfriend and threatening her with a hammer and golf club. Steven Jay Caldwell, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. in the 15700...
WOODWARD, IA
KCCI.com

No arrests one year after Xavior Harrelson's remains discovered

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — One year after the remains of 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson were discovered in a field northwest of Montezuma, there have been no arrests, no suspects identified and no cause of death released. Xavior Harrelson's remains were found Sept. 30, 2021, five miles northwest of Montezuma. He disappeared...
MONTEZUMA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy