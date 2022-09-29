Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Des Moines man arrested for robbery of a Boost Mobile store, police searching for second suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is behind bars after an armedrobbery at a Boost Mobile on Des Moines' east side. It happened on Sep. 23 just after 11 p.m. Des Moines police say 29-year-old Johnathon Van Quang and another person went into the store and demanded money from an employee.
One seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning. Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police say a man pulled a gun as officers approached him on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a report of gunfire on 2nd and Court avenues around 2:15 Sunday morning. Police say Shardrack Kamara pulled a handgun from his waist as they approached him. . They say he dropped the gun and he was later taken into custody.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in the hospital and another man has been arrested following a stabbing in West Des Moines. West Des Moines Police responded to a report of a stabbing near 60th Street and Vista Drive around 11:52 p.m. Saturday. Police say they arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly stabs Carlisle man, assaults woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a Carlisle man with a 14-inch knife and assaulted and threatened to kill the mother of his own children. Abdul Rub Jalali, 55, of 2105 S.E. First St., West Des Moines, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing bodily injury, domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and first-degree harassment.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines teen arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A West Des Moines teenager was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting his mother in the home. Karrington Dee Maconwilborn, 19, of 6201 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about...
KCCI.com
Two people transported to hospital after car crashes into house on Douglas Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after two cars were involved in a crash. One of those cars crashed into a house on Douglas Avenue. Des Moines police and the fire department responded to the crash.
3 News Now
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
who13.com
Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
KCCI.com
5 people taken to the hospital after crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on SE 14th Street and Army Post Road. The Des Moines Police Department said that three cars were involved in the accident. Of the five people taken to the hospital, two people have serious...
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: No fault found in child-car collision Friday, police say
The child involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Willis Avenue Friday afternoon sustained “non life-threatening injuries,” according to a Perry Police Department spokesperson. The juvenile was transported from the scene by Dallas County EMS. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Man claims he's the fastest gun slinger who ever lived
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Munden said he's the fastest gunslinger who ever lived. No one had yet proved him wrong in 1992. Munden was a modern day gun slinger traveling from town to town proving just how fast to draw he really is. In the old west, you...
kniakrls.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
KCCI.com
Newton police search for suspect in gas station stabbing
Police in Newton are looking for the man they say stabbed another person inside of a gas station Thursday night. Police say it happened at the Git N Go on 1st Avenue West. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the man who did it drove away. The victim,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
One Injured Following Moped Vs Vehicle Crash in Perry Friday
A moped versus vehicle crash resulted in one injury Friday evening in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, the incident happened at 4:54pm on Willis Avenue near the intersection with 10th Street. After the vehicles struck each other, the juvenile operator of the moped suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The police department adds the crash was determined to be a no fault incident and there will not be citations issued.
iheart.com
Body Of Windsor Heights Man Found In Madison County Pond
(Madison County, IA) -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man, whose body was found in a pond in rural Madison County. Crews were called to a pond near Wildrose Lane and 105th Street Thursday, September 29th around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a possible drowning.
theperrynews.com
Moran man kicks girlfriend, chases her with hammer, golf club
A Woodward man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kicking his girlfriend and threatening her with a hammer and golf club. Steven Jay Caldwell, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. in the 15700...
KCCI.com
No arrests one year after Xavior Harrelson's remains discovered
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — One year after the remains of 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson were discovered in a field northwest of Montezuma, there have been no arrests, no suspects identified and no cause of death released. Xavior Harrelson's remains were found Sept. 30, 2021, five miles northwest of Montezuma. He disappeared...
Comments / 0