Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Yardbarker
Tyreek Hill calls out unspecified Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not happy about something that was said to him by a coach on the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Thursday Night Football. Hill apparently didn't know who talked trash to him, but after the game, he was clearly heated up about the comments. "Whichever...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Yardbarker
Super Bowl champion Demarcus Ware thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson needs to 'run wild'
Ware told Colin Cowherd on Friday, “Let him string out plays out, which he’s great at doing. If they let him do that, which he did in his last game, that’s when they’ll start winning football games.”. Ware’s point is valid, Wilson struggled the entire game...
Yardbarker
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
Yardbarker
The Warriors Have A Huge Asset Back On The Floor
How does a championship team like the Golden State Warriors get even better just months after claiming yet another Finals victory?. Apparently, they do it by bringing back one of the most promising and energetic centers in the league. That is exactly what the Warriors are doing with James Wiseman,...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
Yardbarker
Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky
The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
NFL Week 4: What we learned — Overs hit more than unders; Eagles lone unbeaten team
For the first time this season, the over hit more than the under in Week 4, and the Eagles are now the NFL's only unbeaten team thanks to a come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Speaking of points, three teams scored 40+ points in a week for the first time this season, and Seattle and Detroit set a season-high for most combined points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs past Tom Brady and the Bucs, 41-31, in Super Bowl LV rematch
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from last week's disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, knocking off Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday night, 41-31. Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs' well-rounded attack Sunday night. Kansas City's standout quarterback finished 23-of-37 for 249 yards, with three...
Patriots fans pleased with rookie QB's debut
FRAMINGHAM -- Expectations were low heading into Sunday night's game. Patriots fans have been unsettled by the start of this season and nearly all were in agreement that quarterback Mac Jones just needed more time to do his thing. "I am bummed," said one fan. "Because he is new and kind of establishing himself." Jones was benched ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers following an ankle injury he sustained from last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Brian Hoyer was set to help carry the team against the Packers but was injured in the first quarter and was taken out...
Yardbarker
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game
The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Peters has to be separated from John Harbaugh in final seconds against Bills
Marcus Peters was heated after his Baltimore Ravens blew a lead and lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-20 on Sunday. The Ravens were leading 20-3 in the second quarter but never scored again. They allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points for the win. Late in the game, Peters...
Comments / 0