ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Yardbarker

Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams

Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Warriors Have A Huge Asset Back On The Floor

How does a championship team like the Golden State Warriors get even better just months after claiming yet another Finals victory?. Apparently, they do it by bringing back one of the most promising and energetic centers in the league. That is exactly what the Warriors are doing with James Wiseman,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset

Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Titans#Chargers#Texans#American Football#Nfl Week 4#Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky

The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patriots fans pleased with rookie QB's debut

FRAMINGHAM -- Expectations were low heading into Sunday night's game. Patriots fans have been unsettled by the start of this season and nearly all were in agreement that quarterback Mac Jones just needed more time to do his thing. "I am bummed," said one fan. "Because he is new and kind of establishing himself." Jones was benched ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers following an ankle injury he sustained from last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Brian Hoyer was set to help carry the team against the Packers but was injured in the first quarter and was taken out...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Yardbarker

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game

The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy