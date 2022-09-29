ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
Pitchfork

Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59

Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
Page Six

Watch Coolio’s final ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ performance before his death

Coolio performed his 1995 smash hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” one last time just a week before his death. The rapper took the stage for an “I Love the ’90s” tour stop in Texas this past weekend. On Instagram, he posted a video of the performance, which showed the crowd singing along to the classic track from the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack. Coolio appeared healthy in the clip as he performed a nearly 30-minute set and walked the stage hyping up the audience and his band members. Vanilla Ice, who was also performing at the same show, told TMZ that he was “still in shock and freaking...
The FADER

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube lead tributes to Coolio following his death

Tributes have been paid to rapper Coolio, who died at the age of 59 on Wednesday. Coolio is perhaps best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise" that helped usher in an era of gangster rap with mainstream appeal. His peers in the scene, including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, were among the first to share messages on social media following the news of his death.
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Rapper Coolio

Iconic rap artist Coolio, best known for his hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died suddenly at age 59. His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that the rapper passed away while visiting a friend in L.A. on September 28. The friend found Coolio unconscious in the bathroom and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene. Details are still coming in, but Jarez reports that cardiac arrest is suspected.
People

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'

Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio. The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died Wednesday at age 59, his manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been publicly shared. Coolio's fellow artists and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced. Weird Al Yankovic, who infamously created a parody "Amish Paradise" inspired by Coolio's...
The Independent

Coolio death: Rapper dies aged 59, manager says

Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59, according to various reports.A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told TMZ that the music artist was visiting his friend when he passed away. He also confirmed the death to Rolling Stone.Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw,...
411mania.com

Rap Icon Coolio Passes Away At 59

The rap world has lost an icon as Coolio, the legendary rapper behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has passed away. Variety has confirmed with manager Jarel Posey that Coolio, aka Artis Leon Ivey Jr., passed on Wednesday at around 5 PM. TMZ reports that he passed away at a friend’s hose in Los Angeles and that it is believed he suffered a cardiac arrest, though official cause of death has not been determined. Law enforcement sources told the latter site that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene, and that an autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine the cause of death. He was 59.
The Independent

Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world

The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
PopCrush

