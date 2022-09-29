Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
Watch Coolio’s final ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ performance before his death
Coolio performed his 1995 smash hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” one last time just a week before his death. The rapper took the stage for an “I Love the ’90s” tour stop in Texas this past weekend. On Instagram, he posted a video of the performance, which showed the crowd singing along to the classic track from the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack. Coolio appeared healthy in the clip as he performed a nearly 30-minute set and walked the stage hyping up the audience and his band members. Vanilla Ice, who was also performing at the same show, told TMZ that he was “still in shock and freaking...
The FADER
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube lead tributes to Coolio following his death
Tributes have been paid to rapper Coolio, who died at the age of 59 on Wednesday. Coolio is perhaps best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise" that helped usher in an era of gangster rap with mainstream appeal. His peers in the scene, including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, were among the first to share messages on social media following the news of his death.
RELATED PEOPLE
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
Gary’s Tea: Jason Lee Says He Will Expose Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Soon With More Details!
In other news, Jason Lee says he has extra tea on this Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears scandal and Gary with da Tea is unfolding it.
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Dangerous Minds star Michelle Pfeiffer honors Coolio after 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper's death: 'Heartbroken'
Michelle Pfeiffer is honoring "gifted artist" Coolio, whose hit single "Gangsta's Paradise" was featured on the soundtrack to her 1995 film Dangerous Minds, after the rapper's death on Wednesday. "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram. "A life cut entirely too short."
The Heartbreaking Death Of Rapper Coolio
Iconic rap artist Coolio, best known for his hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died suddenly at age 59. His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that the rapper passed away while visiting a friend in L.A. on September 28. The friend found Coolio unconscious in the bathroom and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene. Details are still coming in, but Jarez reports that cardiac arrest is suspected.
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio. The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died Wednesday at age 59, his manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been publicly shared. Coolio's fellow artists and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced. Weird Al Yankovic, who infamously created a parody "Amish Paradise" inspired by Coolio's...
thesource.com
DJ Drama and Snoop Dogg Set to Drop Gangsta Grillz Project ‘I Still Got It’
DJ Drama and his Gangsta Grillz brand are alive and strong. With projects loading up, DJ Drama is getting ready to partner with Snoop Dogg for a special edition of the music series. Sharing a Facetime call with The Doggfather, Drama wrote, “@snoopdogg I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22.”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coolio death: Rapper dies aged 59, manager says
Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59, according to various reports.A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told TMZ that the music artist was visiting his friend when he passed away. He also confirmed the death to Rolling Stone.Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw,...
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
411mania.com
Rap Icon Coolio Passes Away At 59
The rap world has lost an icon as Coolio, the legendary rapper behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has passed away. Variety has confirmed with manager Jarel Posey that Coolio, aka Artis Leon Ivey Jr., passed on Wednesday at around 5 PM. TMZ reports that he passed away at a friend’s hose in Los Angeles and that it is believed he suffered a cardiac arrest, though official cause of death has not been determined. Law enforcement sources told the latter site that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene, and that an autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine the cause of death. He was 59.
Adam Levine Admitted He Was Unfaithful in Old Interview: ‘I Have Cheated’
More than a decade before his recent affair scandal, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine revealed he was a cheater and didn't believe in monogamy. In a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the musician admitted he had cheated on a partner (or perhaps multiple partners) before. "Instinctively, monogamy is not in...
Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world
The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
‘Call Me Maybe’ Model Suggests Justin Bieber’s Coffee Collab Was Satanic Scheme, Singer’s Facial Paralysis Part of ‘Elite’ Conspiracy
You might remember Holden Nowell from Carly Rae Jepsen's iconic "Call Me Maybe" music video, which became a smash hit in 2012 after being promoted by Justin Bieber. In the video, Nowell plays Jepsen's hunky love interest neighbor, who the Canadian singer fantasizes about until she finds out — in a comedic twist ending — he has a boyfriend.
Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes
The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week. It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy." While hearing him sing, Cabello, her...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Explained: Answering the Film’s Big Questions
The following post contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling and is meant to be read after you’ve seen the film and you’re as baffled by parts of it as we are. Even the trailers for Don’t Worry Darling make it clear something is going on in the town of Victory. Everyone there is beautiful, happy, successful, but everything is just a bit too clean, a bit too organized, a bit too artificial. Alice (Florence Pugh) lives the happy life of a 1950s housewife with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) until the day she witnesses a strange incident outside of Victory. Then she begins to suspect all is not as it seems, and that Jack’s boss Frank (Chris Pine) may have some sinister tricks up his perfectly cuffed sleeves.
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0