Why Bitcoin [BTC] investors are confused between two poles right now
The recent fall in Bitcoin [BTC] exchange reserves may have left the top-ranked cryptocurrency’s investors in a lot of confusion. In fact, based on observations made by Maartunn, a CryptoQuant analyst, over 60 BTCs have left the shores of the reserves. He pointed out that all of these exited in just three days.
Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
Ethereum’s dwindling NFT sales and buyers have a Solana twist which looks like…
NFTs, once a trending keyword in 2021, are seeing their traction and popularity fade in 2022, especially as NFT metrics slide down. Big bulls such as Ethereum-based NFTs have, understandably, faced severe repercussions too. Ergo, the question – Can Ethereum’s competitors capitalize on this opportunity? If so, can it make...
ETHW traders should know these updates before they go long
Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its users can participate in a mining pool dedicated to Ethereum Proof of Work [ETHW]. Furthermore, Binance on 29 September also announced that the ETHW pool would not require any fees until 29 October. When multiple cryptocurrency miners wish to work together to increase...
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Are VET’s $2 projections justified?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a flexible enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform with a native crypto – VET. VeChain started out in 2015 as a private consortium chain, collaborating with a variety of businesses to investigate blockchain applications. With the ERC-20 token VEN, VeChain would start its shift to a public blockchain in 2017. In 2018, it would launch its own mainnet under the ticker VET.
Ethereum’s metrics to consider before cutting losses this bear season
Ethereum [ETH], thanks to the Merge, has been in the public eye for the longest time. And, despite all the social talk around ETH, the king of altcoins failed to garner enough traction on the price chart in September. Furthermore, ETH’s social volume remained stagnant over the past month.
Ethereum Classic: Will Sept. hashrate boost help ETC do well in Q4
Ethereum Classic [ETC] received a lot of attention before the Merge due to miner migration. Its strong price action in the weeks leading up to the main event was a reflection of the attention. This interest has since died down, resulting in a selloff. But there is one other growth...
Ethereum vs. Polygon and an ‘OpenSea’ of decline in NFTs trading
The craze that surrounded profile picture NFTs (PFPs) in 2021 dwindled significantly as per data from Dune Analytics. According to the blockchain analytics platform, monthly NFT trading volume on OpenSea had declined by 93% from the all-time high of $4.86 billion in January. The last nine months have been full...
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOT’s $200-target is gettable if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Polkadot (DOT) is the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world. It was launched in mid-2020 by Gavin Wood, Robert Habermeier and Peter Czaban.
Gauging XRP’s potential to sustain its newly found buying pressure
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a morning star candlestick pattern, XRP crossed 200-day EMA. The Ripple-SEC update. XRP saw an uptrend in its network growth. XRP finally ditched its sideways track as the...
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Why $1200 by 2030 is both achievable and not
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL) is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world right now, with the same founded over two years ago. It is built on the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It is also one of the first cryptocurrencies to use the innovative proof-of-history (PoH) mechanism. Founded by Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana has slowly emerged as a strong competitor to Ethereum in the global cryptocurrency market.
Here’s the full scope of Avalanche’s updates on AVAX’s price action
Avalanche recently came into the limelight after several interesting developments happened in its ecosystem, each of which looked promising. For instance, the network recently partnered with Chainlink to join the SCALE program. The same allows blockchain partners to obtain access to new oracle services and/or oracle configurations specific to their dApp’s ecosystem needs.
Assessing Dogecoin’s potential to rebound from its defending zone
Dogecoin strived to breach its 50-day MA resistance, can it find renewed buying pressure?. The meme-coin marked a decline in daily active users and development activity. Since reversing from the $0.3 level in September last year, Dogecoin [DOGE] correlated with the market-wide meltdown and consistently declined. This decline phase led the dog-themed crypto to match its yearly lows in June and September this year.
MakerDAO: What does this exchange’s proposal mean for MKR investors
MakerDAO [MKR] received a proposal revolving around a partnership from leading cryptocurrency exchange Gemini on 29 September. In a tweet by the decentralized stablecoin creator, Gemini offered to have GUSD run on the protocol’s ecosystem. GUSD acts as a fiat-backed stablecoin of the Gemini exchange. A look at the...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: MATIC to $30 if this goes to plan
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Are you unhappy as a MATIC holder? Well, chances are you are. There is some good news, however – You are not...
Binance launches mining pool for forked ETHW with this good news
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has officially extended its support to Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW), Ethereum’s hard-forked version. The crypto exchange announced the launch of the ETHW Mining Pool on Binance Pool via a blog post and informed users of a thirty-day “zero pool fee” period for miners who participate in the mining pool. The period will end on 29 October 2022.
Credit Suisse CEO reassures staff bank has solid balance sheet amid market speculation
The chief executive of Credit Suisse has attempted to reassure staff the globally significant Swiss bank has a solid balance sheet after credit markets rated its risk of default as the highest in a decade. In a memo to staff, Ulrich Körner said there were “many factually inaccurate statements being...
Will MakerDAO’s new proposal and new whales be enough for MKR
MakerDAO has launched a new proposal to make progress in terms of fees and debt ceilings. Worth pointing out, however, that these new developments may not have generated interest from retail investors as the price of MKR has been depreciating for a few days now. And yet, whales have still...
Under the (Robin)hood – What Polygon’s updates mean for MATIC
Robinhood, a leading trading app, will launch its Web3 trading app soon. It is in this regard that the platform has announced a partnership with Polygon. Polygon will be the first blockchain that the network will support, before eventually becoming a multi-chain wallet that supports a wide number of blockchains. Now, even though the app is yet to go live, the beta version which was released on the 27th of September has had a favorable reception.
