Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL) is the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world right now, with the same founded over two years ago. It is built on the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. It is also one of the first cryptocurrencies to use the innovative proof-of-history (PoH) mechanism. Founded by Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana has slowly emerged as a strong competitor to Ethereum in the global cryptocurrency market.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO