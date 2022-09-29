Kenmore West student found with BB gun

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore West High School said that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property.

Early Thursday morning, school administrations received a report that a student had brought a weapon into the school. The student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings and locker where they found a BB gun.

The student was immediately isolated and detained and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department was involved.

The possession of an air-powered gun by a person under the age of 16 is a violation of New York State Law as well as a violation of the district Code of Conduct. The student is facing criminal and disciplinary charges.

