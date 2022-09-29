ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Outside: Kia Recalling 70,000 SUVs Due To Possible Fire Risk

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Tens of thousands of Kia vehicles are being recalled. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Dominic Alberts

Some Kia SUV owners are being advised to park their vehicles outside due to a potential fire risk that led to a recall of 70,000 vehicles.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall of Kia Sorento and Sportage SUV models that were produced between 2016 and 2023 for a faulty tow hitch that could catch fire.

Specifically, the recall includes:

  • Sorento models years 2016-2022;
  • Sorento Hybrid model years 2021-2023;
  • Sorento Plug-in Hybrid 2022-2023;
  • Kia Sportage 2017-2022.

The vehicles either come with a tow hitch harness built in or purchased as an add-on accessory, according to the NHTSA. Debris and moisture can accumulate in the tow hitch harness’ circuit board and cause a short circuit.

It is estimated that just 1 percent of the recalled vehicles have the defect that led to the recall.

According to the NHTSA, there have been three fires reported due to the issue, though none have resulted in a crash. There have been no injuries or deaths reported as a result of the fires.

Kia said that owners of cars impacted by the recall would be contacted, and instructed to park their vehicles away from homes until the issue is resolved.

It marks the latest recall of Kia vehicles over the past year due to various issues.

Owners are expected to hear from Kia about a remedy to the issue by mid-November, according to officials.

Daily Voice

