Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Halloween 2022: Your guide to haunted houses, attractions in Michigan
October is fast approaching, meaning it’s only a matter of time before Michigan is swept into spooky season, the best time of year for haunted house enthusiasts. But how do you know which attraction is right for you? Fortunately, we’ve got a comprehensive rundown of haunted attractions across the state that are bound to fit your interests. ...
Fall color chairlift rides: 5 spots to see Michigan’s amazing views
Fall in Michigan is a season that keeps on giving when it comes to beauty, whether we are walking a trail through the woods or driving along a scenic stretch. But if you’re ready to change your vantage point - and be carried above the trees for an amazing view of all those autumn hues - we’ve got a few spots for you to check out.
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
See thousands of Jack O’lanterns on display in West Michigan this October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit, it’s probably a perfect time to plan a little road trip to West Michigan to see a one-of-a-kind display of Jack O’lanterns. The Jack O’ Lantern World, a touring collection of thousands of fun, creepy and...
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Michigan fall colors are behind schedule - Sept. 29 foliage update
Only the higher elevations of the Upper Peninsula are showing anything worthwhile. The cold temperatures should start to speed things up in the days ahead.
This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
Farmington Hills woman rides out Hurricane Ian in Florida
FOX 2 - Cathy Cordle of Farmington Hills is sharing her experience hunkering down through Hurricane Ian in Orlando with her elderly father. "We’ve had really about 24 to 36 hours of straight wind and rain," she said. "It really culminated in the middle of the night, last night."
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
Michigan Lottery Chance to win: $10 The Big Spin Instant Game
94.7 WCSX has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to Big Jim’s House October 17-21 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $10...
People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
Michigan Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas, Virginia and the East Coast this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. But, will Hurricane Ian’s aftermath have any impact on Michigan? As it turns out, yes it will, but it’s not what you think.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Auburn Hills family's Florida home caught in path of Hurricane Ian
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The impact of Hurricane Ian's destruction is being felt in Michigan, as many Metro Detroiters have family in Florida or vacation homes. The sheer devastation left behind by Ian is hard to comprehend. Florida communities ripped apart and lives lost by violent winds— and unrelenting water.
Michigan DNR Explains Increased Coyote Interactions | Megacast Interview, September 30, 2022
Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Furbearer & Upland Game Bird Specialist Adam Bump about the increased commonality of coyote sightings in Michigan cities rural, urban and suburban, as well as ways that you can prevent negative interaction with these canines. Stay up to date with...
Metro Detroit man offers Florida home as shelter to family, friends after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Metro Detroit man with a home he’s selling in Fort Myers, Florida watched through a doorbell camera as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Aaron Cummings plans on heading to Florida with a chain saw and tools to look at the damage done to the house that he’s trying to sell.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
Check Out These Independent Bookstores in Metro Detroit
If you’re a bookworm, or if you have book lovers in your life, metro Detroit is full of unique independent bookstores that cater to a diverse range of readers. From children’s to rare and used books, from comics to best-sellers, if there’s a book you want to buy, there’s almost certainly a local shop that carries it.
