Salem Township, MI

MLive

Fall color chairlift rides: 5 spots to see Michigan’s amazing views

Fall in Michigan is a season that keeps on giving when it comes to beauty, whether we are walking a trail through the woods or driving along a scenic stretch. But if you’re ready to change your vantage point - and be carried above the trees for an amazing view of all those autumn hues - we’ve got a few spots for you to check out.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Salem Township, MI
fox2detroit.com

Farmington Hills woman rides out Hurricane Ian in Florida

FOX 2 - Cathy Cordle of Farmington Hills is sharing her experience hunkering down through Hurricane Ian in Orlando with her elderly father. "We’ve had really about 24 to 36 hours of straight wind and rain," she said. "It really culminated in the middle of the night, last night."
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Lottery Chance to win: $10 The Big Spin Instant Game

94.7 WCSX has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to Big Jim’s House October 17-21 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $10...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disneyland
wrif.com

Michigan Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How

Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas, Virginia and the East Coast this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. But, will Hurricane Ian’s aftermath have any impact on Michigan? As it turns out, yes it will, but it’s not what you think.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills family's Florida home caught in path of Hurricane Ian

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The impact of Hurricane Ian's destruction is being felt in Michigan, as many Metro Detroiters have family in Florida or vacation homes. The sheer devastation left behind by Ian is hard to comprehend. Florida communities ripped apart and lives lost by violent winds— and unrelenting water.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
visitdetroit.com

Check Out These Independent Bookstores in Metro Detroit

If you’re a bookworm, or if you have book lovers in your life, metro Detroit is full of unique independent bookstores that cater to a diverse range of readers. From children’s to rare and used books, from comics to best-sellers, if there’s a book you want to buy, there’s almost certainly a local shop that carries it.
DETROIT, MI

