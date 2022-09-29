Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
Mililani’s Angela Lee defeated by Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2
Hawaii’s Angela Lee said coming into the third meeting with Xiong Jing Nan that it was going to be the biggest fight of her life, trying to earn a second belt to go with her Atomweight One Championship. The two star fighters split the first two meeting at each other’s respective weight classes, so this […]
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 post-fight show: Reaction to Yan Xiaonan’s survival skills in defeating Mackenzie Dern
Yan Xiaonan picked up the biggest win of her career, and had to survive some tough spots against Mackenzie Dern in the main event of UFC Vegas 61. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Shaheen Al-Shatti react to Yan’s majority decision win and the judges’ scorecards as a whole, along with Dern’s performance overall from a viewer’s perspective. Additionally, the panel discusses Randy Brown’s win over Francisco Trinaldo in the co-main event, Mark Zuckerberg taking in the event at the UFC APEX, the bonus winners, the card not being very memorable as a whole, Chelsea Chandler and Daniel Santos picking up their first octagon wins in impressive fashion, Mike Davis returning after a 20-month layoff to get a win, and more.
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
Boxing Scene
Luis Quinones, 25, Passes Away From Injuries in Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight prospect Luis Quinones, 25-years-old, passed away on Thursday night, five days after being hospitalized after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz in Barranquilla, Colombia. The fight took place on September 24 at the Coliseo Elias Chegwin. The boxer's brother, Leonardo Quinones, announced the tragic news on social...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
mmanews.com
Watch: Xiong Retains ONE SW Title Against Lee In 5-Round Battle
Last night, Xiong Jing Nan defeated Angela Lee in their trilogy bout to retain her ONE Championship strawweight championship, and you can find the highlights of their battle below!. Coming into this fight, Xiong Jing Nan had won three consecutive fights and had turned in a total of six successful...
Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout
Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments
Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
MMA Fighting
‘Draw or nah?’: Pros react to Yan Xiaonan’s narrow victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61
Yan Xiaonan did just enough to escape UFC Vegas 61 with a win. The 33-year-old Chinese contender captured one of the biggest victories of her career on Saturday, eking out a majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in Saturday’s strawweight main event. Xiaonan outstruck Dern on the feet and fended off her foe’s vaunted grappling despite being stuck in dangerous spots in the second and fifth rounds. Dern nearly made a late push for a 10-8 round in the final frame — and even got it from one judge, pulling her into a 47-47 draw on that scorecard — but ultimately Xiaonan left Las Vegas victorious.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Chatri Sityodtong explains why ONE Championship agreed to part ways with Eddie Alvarez: “We weren’t getting what we wanted”
Chatri Sityodtong has opened up on ONE Championship and Eddie Alvarez agreeing to part ways. Last week it was revealed that Alvarez and ONE Championship mutually agreed to part ways and since then, the former Bellator and UFC lightweight champ said it was no bad blood on the exit. Sityodtong confirms that but admits the promotion didn’t get what they wanted from Alvarez and vice versa.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 results: Randy Brown secures fourth win in a row with hard-fought decision over Francisco Trinaldo
Nothing came easy but Randy Brown still earned his fourth win in a row in a grueling decision over Francisco Trinaldo in the UFC Vegas 61 co-main event. It looked like the fight might end early after Brown scored a devastating knockdown in the opening round but Trinaldo survived and showed the veteran experience that has kept him competing at 44 years of age. Still, Brown was able to mount enough offense over the course of the fight to secure the decision with all three judges give him 29-28 scorecards.
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves Stable on SmackDown
WWE has been hinting at potential trouble between Max Dupri and the Maximum Male Models for several weeks now. On Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, Mace and Mansoor participated in some comedic backstage segments by striking various poses. Max Dupri was not on board with what they were doing, and he removed his belt to demonstrate that he is not interested in participating in the Maximum Male Models. A moment earlier, he had punched Mansoor and knocked him onto the floor.
mmanews.com
Sam Alvey Bemoans The “Fighter Safety” Era Of MMA
Recently cut former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has penned an article talking about the thing He would change about refereeing in the sport of MMA. Sam Alvey hadn’t won in 9 fights, or four years when released from the UFC roster. Known for his willingness to step up whenever he was needed, Alvey established himself as a favorite of UFC boss Dana White.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0