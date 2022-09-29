ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

New survey shows Madison schools rank highly in Wisconsin

Three Madison-area public high schools ranked in the top 10 in Wisconsin according to a survey published by Niche, a school ranking database with over one hundred million reviews on schools in the U.S. Middleton High School, West High School and Memorial High School ranked second, seventh and ninth respectively...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

New Report Provides Snapshot of Sustainable Farming Efforts in Wisconsin

Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8. Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020) WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020) U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020) Military ID card (expired after...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let students infected with lice return to class. That’s the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommended schools stop screening children for lice. “Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Artistry and advocacy go hand in hand

I am a Black woman creative artist who has bent and shaped words since I was a child. I wrote as a young novelist until I discovered and fell in love with the power of poetry. Known professionally as Poet Fabu, I am also a culture columnist, academic writer, essayist and I write stories as a storyteller. An important component of my writing is to always authenticate and celebrate the Black experience because I write to encourage, inspire and remind.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UWPD: 11 people arrested including six UW students during Badger game

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police made more arrests during Saturday’s football game than the Badgers had total rushing yards. And the police made 11 arrests. Police cited and ejected 10 people for underage alcohol possession and one person for trespassing during Wisconsin’s game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, nine people were ejected but not cited.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Technology, logistics make food-scrap composting in Wisconsin a challenge

Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

UPDATED: Paul Chryst fired as UW-Madison head coach

Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin football team. The school announced on Sunday that Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as head coach on an interim basis. During a press conference introducing Leonhard as interim head coach, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh...
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Tony Evers for the future

Dear Editor: When you vote on Nov/ 8 (or before), picture the community, state and country you want for your grandchildren. Like many “baby boomers,” I want them to have what we were handed: clean air and water, public green spaces, sound roads and bridges, excellent public education, job opportunities with health insurance and a decent pension, a safety net for the elderly, disabled and our most vulnerable, and freedoms to create most any path we chose. I want this upcoming generation to know that fairness, honesty and civility are valued by and expected from each other and especially from our elected officials.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
ALLOUEZ, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers announces additional $16.6 million in heating assistance

MADISON (WKBT) — More money will be made available for a heat assistance program in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday. $16.6 million will be made available to the state’s Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program ($13.6 million) and Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund ($3 million). Evers says combined with $8 million added to the Summer Fill Program that aids those who rely on fuel oil for energy, a total of $24.6 million has been made available this year.
WISCONSIN STATE

