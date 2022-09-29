Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Badger Herald
New survey shows Madison schools rank highly in Wisconsin
Three Madison-area public high schools ranked in the top 10 in Wisconsin according to a survey published by Niche, a school ranking database with over one hundred million reviews on schools in the U.S. Middleton High School, West High School and Memorial High School ranked second, seventh and ninth respectively...
Daily Cardinal
Gov. Evers supports school funding, abortion rights, legal marijuana in speech to UW-Madison students
Gov. Tony Evers met with University of Wisconsin-Madison College Democrats on Tuesday evening at Colectivo Coffee on State Street to talk about his policies and hopes for the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. During his visit, Evers delivered a short speech emphasizing the importance of voting and covering salient topics...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
seehafernews.com
New Report Provides Snapshot of Sustainable Farming Efforts in Wisconsin
Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
nbc15.com
City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8. Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020) WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020) U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020) Military ID card (expired after...
nbc15.com
Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let students infected with lice return to class. That’s the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommended schools stop screening children for lice. “Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and...
captimes.com
Opinion | Artistry and advocacy go hand in hand
I am a Black woman creative artist who has bent and shaped words since I was a child. I wrote as a young novelist until I discovered and fell in love with the power of poetry. Known professionally as Poet Fabu, I am also a culture columnist, academic writer, essayist and I write stories as a storyteller. An important component of my writing is to always authenticate and celebrate the Black experience because I write to encourage, inspire and remind.
UWPD: 11 people arrested including six UW students during Badger game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police made more arrests during Saturday’s football game than the Badgers had total rushing yards. And the police made 11 arrests. Police cited and ejected 10 people for underage alcohol possession and one person for trespassing during Wisconsin’s game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, nine people were ejected but not cited.
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on TikTok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
captimes.com
Technology, logistics make food-scrap composting in Wisconsin a challenge
Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
captimes.com
UPDATED: Paul Chryst fired as UW-Madison head coach
Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin football team. The school announced on Sunday that Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as head coach on an interim basis. During a press conference introducing Leonhard as interim head coach, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh...
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin senior voters; big role in upcoming election
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Senior voters will play a big role in who wins Wisconsin – and a new poll finds those voters 65 and older are almost evenly split between voting for Democrats and Republicans. Pollsters working on the new AARP poll of Wisconsin voters estimate voters 50 and...
Small farm pollution can slip through the cracks and be hard to enforce
Dane County instituted an ordinance guiding its enforcement of agricultural standards in 2019. Since then, the county’s land and water resources department (LWRD) has been fighting to improve the conditions on one cattle farm in the small Town of Primrose, southwest of Madison. The farm, which as of 2021...
captimes.com
Letter | Tony Evers for the future
Dear Editor: When you vote on Nov/ 8 (or before), picture the community, state and country you want for your grandchildren. Like many “baby boomers,” I want them to have what we were handed: clean air and water, public green spaces, sound roads and bridges, excellent public education, job opportunities with health insurance and a decent pension, a safety net for the elderly, disabled and our most vulnerable, and freedoms to create most any path we chose. I want this upcoming generation to know that fairness, honesty and civility are valued by and expected from each other and especially from our elected officials.
wearegreenbay.com
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
Evers announces additional $16.6 million in heating assistance
MADISON (WKBT) — More money will be made available for a heat assistance program in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday. $16.6 million will be made available to the state’s Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program ($13.6 million) and Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund ($3 million). Evers says combined with $8 million added to the Summer Fill Program that aids those who rely on fuel oil for energy, a total of $24.6 million has been made available this year.
