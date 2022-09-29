Dear Editor: When you vote on Nov/ 8 (or before), picture the community, state and country you want for your grandchildren. Like many “baby boomers,” I want them to have what we were handed: clean air and water, public green spaces, sound roads and bridges, excellent public education, job opportunities with health insurance and a decent pension, a safety net for the elderly, disabled and our most vulnerable, and freedoms to create most any path we chose. I want this upcoming generation to know that fairness, honesty and civility are valued by and expected from each other and especially from our elected officials.

