Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog

By Peggy Gallek
 3 days ago

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained a copy of the citation that was given to Jennifer Gaudreau , who is accused of abusing her Australian Shepherd.

Gaudreau reported to police Sept. 8 that a woman stole the dog from her back yard.

Jessica Kaim and Kaylee Mack were both arrested and charged Friday for allegedly taking the dog.

Mack told the I-Team Wednesday that she believed Gaudreau had abused the dog. Mack also denied taking it.

Kaim could not be reached to discuss the case.

The I-Team went to Gaudreau’s home and she would not open the door. She said she did not want to comment about the case.

Parma Municipal Court records state all three are due in court Oct. 5 to face the charges.

Parma police stated that they “cannot and will not endorse vigilante justice.”

Officers state anyone who believes a crime is being committed should call the police and let officers handle the matter.

