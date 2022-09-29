Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Trucks Participate in Annual Wishes on Wheels for Make-A-Wish CT
East Hartford is home to a heartwarming tradition. For more than 20 years, Wishes on Wheels has hosted a truck convoy to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Hundreds of trucks moved in a parade-like fashion down Interstate 84 and Interstate 384 on Sunday. The best part is that kids and their families were part of the journey.
Hurricane Ian Lashes South Carolina as Florida Surveys Devastation
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed...
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
Checking in on Orphaned Newtown Cubs, DEEP Bear Policies
It’s a place people rarely get to visit: the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. Ben Kilham and his nephew Ethan rehab and release injured, orphaned, and abandoned bear cubs brought to their facility by New Hampshire wildlife officials or those from neighboring states. The center is a...
Photos Show the Catastrophic Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the U.S., tore through the state from coast to coast. 2 million people — about a quarter of the state's utility customers — were left without power. Severe flooding...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend
NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian. The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday. The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from...
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
Chilly Temps as Ian's Remnants Bring Rain to Connecticut Today
The remnants of Ian will bring periods of rain and chilly temperatures to start the weekend and start the month of October. While the heaviest of the rain looks to stay just to our south, we expect up to a half inch of rain to fall in northern portions of the state with over one inch of rain along the shoreline.
