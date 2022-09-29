ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about halftime disagreement with Patrick Mahomes

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oo9tT_0iFVhUBm00

Media members finally had a chance to ask Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy about the heated discussion with Patrick Mahomes ahead of halftime in the Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Mahomes understood after watching the video why people thought it was a big deal, but he dismissed it all as a non-issue. Bieniemy explained why Mahomes was heated and says he actually encourages that type of passion from his players, especially his quarterback.

“Here’s the thing — Obviously, we have a protocol, we’re talking through the headsets,” Bieniemy explained. “Here’s what I love about Pat (Mahomes), Pat is a competitor. You want them that way. That’s how you want them. You want to finish every drive in the endzone with a score. At that particular time, as a staff, we decided, ‘You know what, we’re getting the ball at the start of the second half. So, we just want to take a knee.’ So, obviously, you know, Pat being the competitor that he is, he wasn’t ready to hear that.”

Andy Reid had mentioned on Monday that Bieniemy was actually a calming presence in the situation. That tracks with what Bieniemy said as well.

“At that particular time, I was just trying to calm the storm,” Bieniemy said. ” Y’all know who I am. You guys have seen me erupt. If it had been a true eruption, I think you guys would recognize that. After that, that was it.”

Bieniemy also explained that he coaches individuals differently. He knows how to motivate and communicate with Mahomes in order to get the best out of him.

“Yes, you can coach players hard,” Bieniemy said. “And certain players deserve to be coached hard. But one thing you have to understand is the different situations and how you handle and how you react. So as far as coaching, we’re coaches — our job is to make sure that our players are doing exactly what we want them to do. On top of that, we’ve been doing this for a long time, so if there is an issue, we can have that discussion at the appropriate time.”

Another factor that Bieniemy felt was being glossed over in this was that going into the half wasn’t just his decision — it was the decision of Coach Reid and the rest of the staff. Mahomes wasn’t just frustrated with Bieniemy, he was frustrated with a collective decision made by the coaching staff at the moment.

“The conversation happened,” Bieniemy said. “I have no problems with players getting emotional and feeling how they feel. I embrace that. I embrace the energy and emotion that they bring. Could it be handled a little bit differently, professionally? Yes. But in that heat of the moment, you want your guys who want to go out and be the very best, who wants to come away victorious by any means necessary. So, the exchange that we had, who cares? It really doesn’t matter because when it’s all said and done with, we’re going to talk a minute or two later and talk about exactly what we need to do. There are no personal issues, you just keep it moving forward.”

All in all, Bieniemy seems very comfortable with how things transpired and the path forward for both himself and Mahomes. We’ll see if anything comes of this in the future, but for now it’s safe to say the coach and player are both moving forward as if nothing ever happened.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bieniemy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton reportedly turned down 'at least one deal' in offseason

So, it seems as though the NFL really isn’t done with Cam Newton after all. Despite popular belief, there may still be interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback—who remains a free agent four weeks into the 2022 campaign. As reported by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Newton was offered a deal this offseason—one he, obviously, did not accept.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy