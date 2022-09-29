ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Coastal flooding from Ian impacting areas of Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — As Ian came ashore in South Carolina, rainfall impacted areas of Eastern North Carolina also. Carteret County had some areas of coastal flooding in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. Water was making its way through coastal neighborhoods, overtaking docks and yards.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Education
City
Havelock, NC
Havelock, NC
Education
wcti12.com

Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses

Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Highway Requires Temporary Closure

A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave#Linus College#Craven Community College#Hurricane Ian
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WNCT

Onslow, Pender school systems adjusting schedule due to Ian

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – At least two school systems in Eastern North Carolina are adjusting their schedules ahead of the effects of current Hurricane Ian. Onslow County Schools posted on its website that schools will let students out three hours early on Friday. All after-school activities will also be canceled on Friday. The notice reads, “OCS […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours

These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
NEWPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy