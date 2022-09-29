Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
wcti12.com
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
wcti12.com
Coastal flooding from Ian impacting areas of Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — As Ian came ashore in South Carolina, rainfall impacted areas of Eastern North Carolina also. Carteret County had some areas of coastal flooding in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. Water was making its way through coastal neighborhoods, overtaking docks and yards.
wcti12.com
Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses
Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
wcti12.com
Tornado warning for Jones, Craven counties
NEW BERN, Craven County — A tornado warning has been issued for two Eastern North Carolina counties. The warning is for Craven and Jones counties and is in effect until 4:45 p.m.
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Highway Requires Temporary Closure
A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The...
neusenews.com
publicradioeast.org
Carteret County Emergency Management warns of possible downed power lines and floodwaters as Ian hazards
The Carteret County Emergency Services Director says his team is on standby and ready to act as Hurricane Ian approaches the North Carolina coast. One hazard Stephen Rae warns about is downed power lines during and after the storm. “They need to be careful if there is any downed power...
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
wcti12.com
Boater rescued near Neuse River Bridge after anchor line snaps
NEW BERN, Craven County — A boater was rescued after an anchor line snapped during stormy weather from Ian. His boat was pushed into the Neuse River Bridge. No one was injured and the Coast Guard is coming to pick up the boat.
wcti12.com
NC Seafood Festival cancels events scheduled for Thursday, Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Board of Directors of the NC Seafood Festival in Morehead City have decided to cancel all events for Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. As of now, only Thursday's and Friday's events have been cancelled.
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
Onslow, Pender school systems adjusting schedule due to Ian
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – At least two school systems in Eastern North Carolina are adjusting their schedules ahead of the effects of current Hurricane Ian. Onslow County Schools posted on its website that schools will let students out three hours early on Friday. All after-school activities will also be canceled on Friday. The notice reads, “OCS […]
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
outerbanksvoice.com
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours
These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
