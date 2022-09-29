Read full article on original website
WSLS
One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
wfxrtv.com
Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
WSLS
Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
WSLS
State police investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Campbell County Friday. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road, police say. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was heading west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County car crash causing delays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
WSET
Woman shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers found an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash cleared along 220S
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash along 220S is causing delays Saturday night. The road is closed at 15mi south of I-581/VA-24, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
Interstate 40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 were closed following a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M Hunt Jr Expressway. The closure began at 10:20 a.m. […]
chathamstartribune.com
Franklin Turnpike road closure notice
Motorists should expect delays due to utility work on Route 41 in Pittsylvania County. Route 41 (Franklin Turnpike) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 719 (Golf Course Road) to the intersection of Route 863 (Robertson Road). This section of Route 41 will be closed through Monday, Oct. 3.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing traffic backups Friday morning, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say they received the initial call shortly before 4 a.m. and currently have troopers at the scene.
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Henry Co. involving ATV
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and ATV which resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Wednesday September 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. Troopers say the 4-wheeler was pulling out […]
WSLS
One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday. Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident. The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police. A woman was taken to...
wfirnews.com
Shooting in Roanoke early this morning
On October 1, 2022 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. At 8:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading west on Kings Mountain Road when it crashed at the intersection of Virginia Avenue, authorities say. The driver,...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
My Fox 8
Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
WSET
Tractor Trailer accident to shut down part of I-81 in Roanoke Co. for most of the day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer accident is impacting traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County. The accident is at mile marker 137, just below Wildwood Road. As of 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning, traffic was backed up for half a mile. VDOT says the South right lane, right...
