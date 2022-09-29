ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

By KEVIN FREKING
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that would avert a partial government shutdown when the current fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine as it seeks to repel Russia's brutal invasion.

The bill finances the federal government through Dec. 16 and buys lawmakers more time to agree on legislation setting spending levels for the 2023 fiscal year. It passed by a vote of 72-25 and now goes to the House for consideration. All of the no votes came from Republicans.

As has become routine, lawmakers waited until the final hours before the shutdown deadline to act. But passage of a bill to fund the government was hardly in doubt, particularly after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to drop provisions designed to streamline the permitting process for energy projects and greenlight the approval of a pipeline in his home state of West Virginia. Those provisions had drawn opposition from both sides of the political aisle.

Still, the bill merely puts off for a few months the maneuvering that will be required after the midterm election to pass a massive government funding package, as negotiators will have to bridge their differences over spending on hot-button issues such as abortion, border security and climate change.

The bill approved Thursday, with some exceptions, keeps spending at federal agencies at current levels through mid-December. The most notable of those exceptions is the more than $12 billion that will be provided to aid Ukraine, on top of more than $50 billion provided in two previous bills. The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, help Ukraine's government provide basic services to its citizens and replenish U.S. weapons systems and munitions.

“Seven months since the conflict began, it's crystal clear that American assistance has gone a long way to helping the Ukrainian people resist (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's evil, vicious aggression," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “But the fight is far from over."

Republican leader Mitch McConnell also voiced support for the Ukraine aid, while admonishing the Biden administration to get it out the door more quickly.

“Assisting Ukraine is not some feel-good, symbolic gesture," McConnell said. “It's literally an investment in our own national security and that of our allies."

Disaster assistance was attached to the stopgap bill, including $2.5 billion to help New Mexico communities recover from the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest wildfire in the state's history; $2 billion for a block grant program that aids the economic recovery of communities impacted by recent disasters and $20 million for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements previously authorized for Jackson, Mississippi.

An additional $18.8 billion was included for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to respond to current and future disasters, such as Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida on Wednesday.

The bill would provide an additional $1 billion for a program that helps low-income households heat their homes. And it would transfer $3 billion from a Pentagon aid program to the State Department for continued Afghan resettlement operations.

Lawmakers also included a reauthorization of the Food and Drug Administration's user fee agreements for five years, which ensures the agency can continue critical product safety reviews and won't need to issue pink slips for thousands of employees working on drug and medical device applications.

One thing missing from the bill is the billions of dollars in additional funding that President Joe Biden sought to aid the response to COVID-19 and monkeypox. Republicans criticized the health spending as unnecessary. The White House said the money would have been used to accelerate the research and development of vaccines and therapeutics, prepare for future COVID variants and support the global response.

The bill's passage is the last must-do item on lawmakers' list before returning to their home states and districts to campaign before the mid-term elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate over the next two years. Lawmakers were anxious to get out of Washington and focus on campaigning without the specter of a shutdown.

“The last thing the American people need right now is a pointless government shutdown," Schumer said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
WGAU

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on...
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the 30-member military alliance has conveyed to Russia that there would be “severe consequences" if it uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine. But Stoltenberg was non-committal on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to make a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Kyiv recaptures more territory claimed by Russia in ‘sham’ referendums

Ukraine has recaptured two more settlements in Kherson oblast, just days after Russia claimed the territory following a so-called referendum, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.He added that the success of Ukrainian soldiers “are not limited to Lyman”  – the logistics centre in the country’s east which was also recaptured this week, marking a significant victory for Kyiv.“This week, the largest part of the [battlefield] reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defence operation,” Mr Zelensky said.The US and Nato welcomed Ukraine’s territorial win against Russia in the seven-month old war.The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Vladimir Putin.The recapture of Lyman demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.Meanwhile, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog has called for the release of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s director general. Mr Zelensky said the top official has been abducted by Russia.
POLITICS
WGAU

Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Shortly after polls closed in Bosnia’s general election on Sunday, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Minnesota

DFL incumbent Steve Simon and GOP challenger Kim Crockett square off in secretary of state debate

MINNEAPOLIS – DFL incumbent Steve Simon and GOP challenger Kim Crockett, who are running oversee the administration of Minnesota's elections, squared off in their first debate Sunday.As the two contrasted their vision for the office of the secretary of state, only Simon said he would abide by the outcome, while Crockett did not commit to accepting the results. WCCO Radio moderator Blois Olson asked of both candidates: "Are you confident in the administration of the 2022 election we are currently having and will you accept the results?"Simon responded by saying "yes and yes." Crockett then explained that she is running because...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGAU

Voting ends in Bosnia election set to bring little change

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Polls have closed Sunday in Bosnia’s general election in which voters chose their new leaders from among the long-established cast of sectarian candidates and their challengers who pledged to eradicate, if elected, corruption and clientelism in government. Moments after vote count begun,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

French march rallies support for Iranian demonstrators

PARIS — (AP) — Crowds of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who...
PROTESTS
