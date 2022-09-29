Phil Collins, Genesis Bandmates Sell Music Rights in Bundle Deal — But Peter Gabriel Isn't Involved in It

Read full article on original website
Related
Photographer uses AI to imagine how deceased celebrities would look if they were alive today
A photographer has shared a collection of images he created using artificial intelligence that imagines what notable figures and celebrities would look like if they were alive today.Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer who lives in Istanbul, Turkey, has spent the last 19 years “imagining scenes and capturing memories,” according to an essay he wrote for BoredPanda.For his first AI-based collection, Yesiltas decided to imagine how people would “look photo-realistically if some great events had not happened to them,” with the project, titled: “As If Nothing Happened,” depicting how individuals such as Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain would look if...
‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece
The great playwright Tom Stoppard and his simpatico director Patrick Marber make a lasting gift of remembrance in the brilliant, gorgeous and devastating new play Leopoldstadt, opening tonight at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre. But it’s a gift that comes with strings, ropes even, the author seems to be warning us: There’s burden attached to memory, and pain, and, above all, responsibility – duty, even – that accompanies every yellowed snapshot in an old family album and every fading face that once seemed fixed with such clarity. Most of us, thankfully, won’t have the unbearably catastrophic history to carry through life that the...
How Allen Hughes Addressed Beatdown From Tupac Shakur in New Docuseries About the Rapper’s Life
Tupac Shakur and Allen Hughes' friendship fell apart after the rapper was fired from his role in Hughes' directorial film 'Menace II Society.' Tupac and his entourage assaulted Hughes afterward.
Comments / 0