ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

By Cheyenne DeVon,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

European Markets Climb, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.9% to lead...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower

Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
NBC Miami

FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show

FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Millennials#Coins#Hackers#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Americans#Bankrate#Cnbc
NBC Miami

Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Americans Are Suffering From ‘Recession Fatigue,' Report Finds

After more than two years of economic uncertainty, some adults are finding it hard to stay financially disciplined ahead of another downturn. Americans have "recession fatigue," says Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. A recession is a very real possibility. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'

Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NBC Miami

‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec

When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NBC Miami

Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day

Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Miami

Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO

Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
CARS
NBC Miami

How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with the 8R farm tractor, a fully autonomous tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere is...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy