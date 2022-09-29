Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

Read full article on original website
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
European Markets Climb, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets nudged higher on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1.9% to lead...
Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower
Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show
FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
33% of Americans Anticipate Going Into Debt After Splurging on Their Favorite Sports Teams
Americans are willing to spend a good amount of money on their favorite sports teams. Tickets for Super Bowl LVI sold for an average of around $9,500, according to TicketIQ, for example. And this fall, 33% of Americans are anticipating going into debt after splurging on their favorite teams. That's...
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
Joby Aviation Can't Hit Production Targets on Time, According to Short Sellers' Report
Joby Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), and has told shareholders it will use them to offer an Uber-like "air taxi" service by the end of 2024. The company presented a rosy view of its production capacity and timeline to investors ahead of a SPAC deal...
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn
The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
Americans Are Suffering From ‘Recession Fatigue,' Report Finds
After more than two years of economic uncertainty, some adults are finding it hard to stay financially disciplined ahead of another downturn. Americans have "recession fatigue," says Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. A recession is a very real possibility. As the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates to combat persistent inflation, the...
Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
‘It's Very Toxic and Dangerous': How to Stop Comparing Yourself to Co-Workers and Defeat Imposter Syndrome, From a Microsoft Exec
When Chris Capossela joined Microsoft in 1991, one of the first things he noticed was how much faster his co-workers were getting promoted than him. At first, he shrugged the news of their promotions off — he was, after all, a marketing manager, while his work friends were engineers and product designers, and their teams worked at different paces. Plus, he told himself, who doesn't feel insecure in their 20s, at the start of their careers?
Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day
Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO
Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030
Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with the 8R farm tractor, a fully autonomous tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere is...
